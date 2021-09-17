Volleyball
Mean Green fall to Missouri in five sets
NORMAL, Ill. — Despite 24 kills from senior Rhett Robinson, North Texas fell to Missouri in five sets (25-12, 15-25, 25-21, 24-26, 5-15) on Friday evening.
Robinson led the offensive attack for the Mean Green, but hit just .200 in the loss. Sarah Haeussler added nine kills of her own.
Defensively, four players had at least 10 digs, led by 26 from Henrianna Ibarra. Robinson and Aleeyah Galdeira finished with 11, while Katie Butler added 10.
UNT took the first set handily 25-12, but Missouri bounced back with a strong second set to even up the match.
The Mean Green found an edge in the third set, but couldn’t close out the contest as the Tigers took the fourth set 26-24.
In the deciding fifth frame, UNT failed to get much going offensively, falling 15-5.
The Mean Green now turn their attention to the final game of the 2021 Redbird Classic, a Saturday contest against Illinois.
Skopal reaches 2K assists in Ill. St. win
NORMAL, Ill. — Rhett Robinson posted a career-high 32 kills and Henrianna Ibarra recorded 18 digs to spark the North Texas volleyball team’s wild comeback win over Illinois State on Friday afternoon.
UNT lost the first two sets before coming back to win in five, 22-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11.
The last time UNT came back from two sets down to win a match was on Oct. 22, 2017, when the Mean Green rallied to beat Charlotte. UNT has come from two sets down to win a match just three times since the 2014 season.
“In the first two sets, we weren’t playing aggressive volleyball,” UNT coach Andrew Palileo said. “I just kept telling the team, we need to be more aggressive on our serves. Our first touch kept us in the match, and so I knew as long as the first touch held up that we would crawl back in this thing.”
The contest remained tight throughout, with neither team taking any of the first four sets by more than a three-point margin. It took 26 points from UNT in the third set to extend the game.
Robinson struggled at the beginning of the match, holding a negative hitting percentage but rapidly turned her performance around in the next four sets to reach a new career high in kills.
“Rhett kept us in a lot of rallies and ended a lot of points,” Palileo said. “Once she figured it out [in the second set], she knew what she needed to do, and she did it.”
Setter Kaliegh Skopal also reached 2,000 career assists in the match, becoming just the seventh Mean Green player to reach the milestone.
“From where she’s been, coming in as a transfer to leading our team, and then going through GBS [Guillain-Barré Syndrome] and then coming back and playing, she’s definitely earned that milestone,” Palileo said of Skopal.