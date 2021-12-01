The North Texas women’s basketball team will host metroplex rival SMU (3-4) on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Super Pit. SMU leads the all-time series 32-17.
The Mustangs come to Denton losing three of their last four and most recently against Oklahoma, 84-72 on Tuesday. They are led by Sydne Wiggins and Florida State transfer Savannah Wilkinson in minutes played and points. Wiggins averages 13.1 points and is shooting better than 40% from 3-point range. Wilkinson plays the second most minutes and averages 14.7 points per contest. SMU is led by first year coach Toyelle Wilson.
The Mean Green will look to build off last week’s momentum. The offense got their swagger back from behind the arc and the free throw line. Transfer Amber Dixon made her presence felt for the first time this season scoring 26 points in a 17-point comeback against Montana State. It was the highest point total by a UNT player this season.
North Texas will look to start this important three-game homestand on the right foot before the non-conference slate wraps up. The game will broadcast on ESPN+ and Zac Babb will cover the air waves on KNTU 88.7 FM.
“This is as important of a game as any of them,” coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The metroplex rivalry is a huge deal but it’s also important for us to take care of our home court.
“A goal of ours is always to be better than our last time out and I think we’ve done a decent job of that this season. We haven’t played for a while, so we have to be prepared and execute on both sides of the floor to get the victory.”
This will be the 50th meeting between the two crosstown rivals, dating back to 1977. SMU won the last bout against UNT in Dallas, 73-66 on Nov. 28, 2018.