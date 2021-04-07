Women’s tennis
North Texas drops narrow match to UTA
After a strong start, the Mean Green lost 4-3 to UT-Arlington on a windy Wednesday afternoon in Denton.
North Texas (6-11) began with a 2-0 lead but UTA managed to fight back and tie the match at 3-3 and put all the attention on Court 5, where Saki Oyama sent her singles match into a third set. With all eyes watching, the Mavericks took a 4-1 lead in the set and grabbed the momentum to finish off UNT.
“We started so well and it was one of our best doubles performances of the year,” coach Sujay Lama said. “We are invested as a team. This team is great and that shining moment is going to happen. We now have 14 days before our conference tournament. We have put so much into this season.”
UNT won the doubles point in less than 30 minutes after Lucie Devier and Oyama cruised to a 6-1 win at No. 1 and Kexuan Zhou and Sophia Hummel also won 6-1 at No. 3.
Maria Ponomareva easily won her singles match 6-1, 6-2 to give the Mean Green a 2-0 overall lead over UTA (15-3).
However, after that the Mavericks rallied off two quick wins at the bottom of the lineup to tie the match. And then they ended Devier’s four-match winning streak with a straight-set victory at No. 1 to take a 3-2 overall lead.
Nidhi Surapaneni got the Mean Green in position to win with an impressive and hard-fought straight-set victory at No. 3 but UTA clinched the win at No. 5.