UNT trumps UTSA in five sets thanks to Johnson's career day
SAN ANTONIO — Aryn Johnson led North Texas volleyball to victory Sunday at UTSA with her career-high mark of 25 kills.
The Mean Green (10-12, 4-3 Conference USA) defeated conference foe the Roadrunners (7-12, 2-5) in five sets, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 19-25, 17-15. Sunday was the first win in five sets for the program since Sept. 17, 2021, versus Illinois State.
Johnson recorded a season-best .465 hitting percentage with 25 kills on 43 attacks, adding eight digs, two blocks and an ace.
“Aryn was phenomenal today and it was nice to finally see her realize just how impactful she can be,” UNT coach Kristee Porter said. “She is still understanding what she is capable of but once she figures it out, she is going to be scary for opposing teams.”
Treyaunna Rush posted 18 kills with four blocks and an assist while Avery McCrillis tallied double-digit kills for the second consecutive match. McCrillis finished with 10 kills, three aces, three digs and a block.
Aleeyah Galderia led the defense with 22 digs and accumulated six assists and an ace. Sh’Diamond Holly was the team leader with five blocks while adding six kills and an assist.
Setter Ceci Harness benefitted from the gaudy offensive numbers, recording 37 assists with six digs and an ace. Alexa Washington registered her first career double-double, matching her career high of 22 assists and tallying 10 digs.
Up next, UNT will travel to face Louisiana Tech in the final C-USA contest between the two programs on Sunday at 1 p.m.