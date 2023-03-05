FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The North Texas softball team fell 11-1 to No. 8 Arkansas in the finale of the Wooo Pig Classic on Sunday.
UNT (12-8) lost the game to the Razorbacks (19-3) in five innings, the first run-rule loss of the season.
“I’m glad that we are finished with that stretch of the schedule,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “The road trip challenged us in ways that we needed to be challenged. We have a great idea of where we are as a team and where we are headed. I’m proud of how our team handled the week. It was tough but in the long run, we will be better because of it.”
Skylar Savage (3-2) started in the circle for UNT and posted 3.0 innings with five strikeouts. She took the loss after surrendering five earned runs on five hits and two walks.
Savage struck out the side to open the game for UNT.
Cierra Simon fired a single through the middle to put a runner on with one out in the fifth.
Kailey Gamble collected her second hit of the game with an RBI single to score Simon, giving UNT its only run of the game.
Up next: UNT begins its Conference USA schedule at Louisiana Tech on Friday at 6 p.m.
