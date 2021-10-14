FORT WORTH — The North Texas tennis team began the 2021 Intercollegiate Texas Regional hosted by TCU on Thursday with Lucie Devier advancing to the main draw of the tournament with a dominating 6-0, 6-0 victory.
The Mean Green’s No. 1 last season earned a first round bye in the qualifying bracket and made quick work of her Texas State opponent in the second round to advance to the main bracket. Devier will face Texas A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith in the round of 64 on Friday at noon. Goldsmith is the tournament’s eighth overall seed.
Overall on the day the Mean Green were 4-4. They only competed in singles Thursday. Sophia Hummel and Likhitha Kalava lost their first-round qualifying matches but each won their consolation matches later in the day.
“We did not perform to the level we are capable of today,” UNT coach Sujay Lama said. “We needed to be more disciplined and to be more mentally tough on those three third set match tiebreakers.”
Kexuan Zhou won her first-round qualifying match with a straight set 6-2, 6-3 win over UTSA’s Eva Beyebach but fell 6-3, 6-3 in the second round to Houston’s Bianca Cortijo Parreno.
After advancing to the second round of the qualifying bracket due to her opponent being injured, Saki Oyama lost in the second round 0-6, 6-4, 10-5 to Katherine Jakeway of SMU.
UNT will begin the doubles draw Friday with three doubles teams. Along with Devier, UNT will also have Jasmin Adams and Maria Ponomareva compete in the singles main draw on Friday. Adams and Ponomareva earned automatic bids into the main draw prior to the regional.