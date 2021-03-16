Men’s golf
Bergsson notches
top-10, UNT takes 3rd
LAFAYETTE, La. — The UNT men’s golf team put together a solid final round of the Louisiana Classics on Tuesday at Oakbourne Country Club and overtook Sam Houston State to finish third in the field of 14 teams, which marked the program’s best tournament finish since it finished third at the 2018 Maridoe Intercollegiate.
The No. 38 Mean Green shot a 1-under 287 on Tuesday to finish at even-par for the tournament, which was just three shots off second-place Louisiana — the tournament’s host playing on its home course. No. 5 Illinois won the tournament by 38 strokes, shattering several tournament records in the process after going 20-under par on Tuesday alone. UNT had an even performance from top-to-bottom, led by junior Lenny Bergsson and freshman Vicente Marzilio, who each shot 1-under 71s. Redshirt senior Sean Wilcox shot an even-par 72, and freshman Nikhil Gopal tallied a 1-over 73 to hold off No. 49 Sam Houston State.
Bergsson notched his first career top-10 finish by carding a 2-under for the tournament and finishing alone in eighth place, which was one shot ahead of Marzilio.
”I am happy for Lenny getting his first top-10 finish at UNT,” head coach Brad Stracke said. “Vicente had another solid finish and looks better with every tournament.”
The Mean Green were one of just three teams in the field to break par on Tuesday, as they were able to move from fourth to third in the final few holes.
”The team gave a great effort this week,” Stracke said. “I feel like we will see what this team is capable of with more competitive rounds.”
The Mean Green will return to action April 5-6 at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic in Pearland.
— From UNT sports information