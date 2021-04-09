Soccer
UNT shuts out UTSA
North Texas shut out UT San Antonio Friday night 3-0 in the team’s regular season finale.
The Mean Green (7-2-1, 4-1-1) scored two goals in the second half to secure the win. Redshirt freshman Taylor Tufts scored the first goal for UNT right before the half off of an assist by Michelle Gonzalez.
Then in the 60th minute, Desiree Ramirez ripped a shot from well outside the 18-yard box to score the Mean Green’s second goal. The third goal came in the 78th minute when Berklee Peters stole the ball from the Roadrunners’ (3-7-1. 1-5-1) keeper and crossed it to Connor Barker who scored the final goal.
UNT will find out soon who they will face in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament, which will be held at Rice beginning April 13.
— From UNT sports information