Sarah Haeussler finished with 11 kills and had a .688 attack percentage as North Texas defeated Tarleton State in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 26-24) on Thursday night in the Mean Green’s final nonconference game of the 2021 season.
Haeussler also added three blocks and four digs in her winning effort, while Rhett Robinson led the team with 22 kills of her own. Andrea Owens contributed nine kills with a .467 attack percentage.
The victory gives the Mean Green six wins in their last seven matches and eight wins in their last 10 overall.
The match also featured the return of Kenzie Smith, who had missed 18 matches due to injury. Smith contributed two kills in her comeback.
“Both middles hit really well,” coach Andrew Palileo said. “Andrea hit pretty well, and we were pretty excited to have Kenzie back too on the court.”
While UNT claimed the first and second sets relatively comfortably by scores of 25-17 and 25-21, the third set proved to be a major challenge. The Mean Green trailed by as many as five early on as Tarleton jumped out to an 10-5 lead. However, UNT fought back and won the set 26-24 thanks to some timely attacks from the offense.
“Through the season, we’ve seen growth in finishing matches,” said Kaliegh Skopal, who finished the match with 46 assists. “I think [the comeback] proves our growth throughout the season that we were willing to fight back and not give up.”
The Mean Green are back in action in their final matches of the regular season next week on the road against UTEP.