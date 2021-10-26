BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The UNT women's golf team ended its fall season Tuesday by taking second place at the inaugural Olde Stone Intercollegiate. The Mean Green finished seven shots behind 31st-ranked Louisville and beat two other top-50 teams, No. 40 Oklahoma and No. 50 Augusta.
Leading the way for the Mean Green was senior Audrey Tan, as the defending Conference USA champion took second after finishing four shots back of winner Tiffany Arafi of Coastal Carolina, the country's 25th ranked player.
Tan, who is ranked 66th nationally, finished the three-round, two-day event with a score of 72-73-72-217 after the second round was suspended due to darkness on Monday evening and completed Tuesday morning before the final round began.
UNT had two more top-15 finishers in senior Patricia Sinolungan, who tied for 11th at 9-over par, and junior Emilie Ricaud, who tied for 14th at 10-over par.
"I am very pleased with our finish in Kentucky," UNT coach Michael Akers said. "The conditions were difficult. We adjusted well to the cold and windy conditions. We have been working on embracing what comes our way this semester. We owned the final round and played our best of the three rounds today. It was great to see Audrey finish individual runner-up. Patty really played great after being added to the lineup an hour before the start."
The Mean Green will now take some time off before returning to competition when the spring schedule begins at the Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate in New Orleans on Feb. 13-15.