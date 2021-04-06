Men's golf
Mean Green finish 8th in Bayou City Classic
PEARLAND — The North Texas men's golf team concluded play at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic on Tuesday by shooting its best round of the event after turning in a 2-under-par 286 to finish the tournament in eighth place at 4-over par.
The Mean Green were led on the final day by freshman Vicente Marzilio and redshirt senior Sean Wilcox, who each shot 2-under 70s and freshman Diego Prone, who shot a 1-under 71. Marzilio tied for 16th for the tournament at 2-under, followed by Prone at 2-over, who tied for 37th.
"Vicente, Sean and Diego finished strong for us today," UNT head coach Brad Stracke said. "With the limited amount of tournaments we have played, we are still trying to figure out what our best lineup is going into The Aggie Invitational this weekend."
The Mean Green will have a quick turnaround before beginning play at The Aggie Invitational on Friday in Bryan as part of a three-day event that will conclude on Sunday.