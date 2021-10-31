North Texas linebacker Tyreke Davis struck a realistic tone last week as the Mean Green prepared for their game at Rice.
The obvious questions kept up coming after UNT had lost six straight games.
Can this team regroup? Do you guys have any fight left?
Davis gave a simple answer.
“I’m just going out at this point, playing hard and seeing where that will take me,” the former Ryan standout said.
That approach permeated UNT’s roster on Saturday and carried the Mean Green to a 30-24 overtime win over the Owls in a slugfest. UNT had plenty of opportunities to roll over in their game against Rice, particularly after giving up the game-tying touchdown with 16 seconds left in regulation. The Mean Green kept battling instead, just like they have all year.
UNT’s season has been full of disappointments and setbacks, from blowout losses to a series of devastating injuries that have rendered the Mean Green a shell of what they were supposed to be. UNT just isn’t the same without wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush, not to mention running back Oscar Adaway III powering its offense.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has talked about the challenges those losses present. He often references finding a way to win with what the players Mean Green have at their disposal.
UNT did just that against Rice.
Perhaps the biggest asset the Mean Green had in their win over the Owls and will have for the rest of the season is a collective will to continue fighting.
One can knock UNT for its record or question some of the decisions that have landed the Mean Green at 2-6.
What one can’t question is that UNT continues to battle and struggle to get everything it can out of this season.
The way the game ended seemed particularly fitting. Ayo Adeyi pushed his way into the end zone from a yard out for the game-winning touchdown, setting off a huge celebration on UNT’s sideline.
The only people who even knew who Adeyi was at the beginning of the season were UNT’s coaches and players. The walk-on wasn’t expected to play a key role but kept on working anyway, capitalized on his opportunity when it arrived and has emerged as a key player for the Mean Green.
That’s the type of fight that helped UNT finally break its losing streak.
“That was a fun moment,” Adeyi said. “At the beginning of the season, I didn’t feel like I would be here. To help the team get a win is amazing.”
UNT spent the last several weeks working to make that moment a reality. One could sense the wear and tear six straight losses took on the Mean Green mentally.
UNT’s players knew exactly where they stood heading into their game against Rice. The next loss would extinguish UNT’s bowl hopes. Instead of focusing on what seemed like a hopeless cause, the Mean Green narrowed their attention to winning their next game.
“We believed we could win the last couple of weeks,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “To finish it off in overtime is a great feeling. There’s awesome energy in the locker room.”
That energy should carry forward through the rest of the season. The Mean Green have another highly winnable game this week at Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles are 1-7 with their lone win coming against Grambling.
UNT’s coaches and players have talked about turning their season around in the second half of the year when their schedule becomes more manageable. The Mean Green have games against UTEP, Florida International and UTSA following their game at Southern Miss.
UTSA is 8-0 and nationally ranked, while UTEP is 6-2. FIU is 1-7, just like Southern Miss.
Can UNT run the table to get to 6-6? Probably not, but you can bet the Mean Green are going to give it their best shot.
“We’re going to build a lot off this,” wide receiver Bryson Jackson said. “This is a big win for us. We have been talking about finding grit.”
UNT clearly found it in its win over Rice. The Mean Green had every opportunity to give up in their game against the Owls, just like they could have at points throughout the season when things didn’t go their way.
That effort probably won’t get UNT to where it wants to go or change the trajectory of where the program is heading.
What one has to respect is the approach that Davis talked about. He vowed to continue playing hard in tough times. UNT’s whole team did.
Seeing it pay off was rewarding for UNT’s coaches and players.
“It was great to watch those guys and how excited they are,” Littrell said. “It wasn’t easy to get a win. I am proud of these men.
“They have fought hard for the last how many ever weeks [and] continue to play hard and physical. We finally overcame the adversity and found a way to win.”