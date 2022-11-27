KD Davis jumped to his feet as his North Texas teammates crowded around him during the final seconds of his remarkable run at Apogee Stadium.
The UNT linebacker had just intercepted a pass from AJ Padgett to ice the Mean Green’s 21-17 win over Rice on Saturday. Davis finished off a memorable five seasons playing at Apogee with a short jog to the end zone, where he met up with athletic director Wren Baker.
UNT has a lot ahead in the next few weeks, starting with the Conference USA title game on Friday at UTSA. A bowl game will follow, along with decisions about the future of the program.
Next season is the final year of coach Seth Littrell’s contract.
But that is a discussion for another day.
UNT came into the 2022 season under a whole lot of pressure to win after three straight losing campaigns.
The Mean Green are 7-5 now and headed to not one but two championship games in the next few weeks.
They never would have gotten there without Davis and Aune.
“The seniors have a big legacy,” Littrell said. “A lot of them have been here as long as I have. The culture is what I will remember. They held each other accountable, which isn’t easy. They love each other, fight for each other and are resilient. And now they have a chance to play for a championship.”
There are a host of great players in that group. Offensive lineman Manase Mose, better known as “The Boss” around UNT, has been an anchor up front for the Mean Green for years.
Kicker Ethan Mooney became UNT’s all-time leading scorer on Saturday after pushing his total to 316 points. A host of other seniors played key roles.
When it comes to how UNT turned the program around since the middle of last season, though, one must start with Davis and Aune. Both were among the players who jogged on to the turf at Apogee before kickoff to be honored along with the rest of UNT’s seniors.
When UNT started 1-6 last season, Aune was one of the voices in the locker room telling his teammates they could turn the season around. He wasn’t shy about expressing that opinion publicly, either.
His leadership was huge down the stretch when he also made a host of key plays during a five-game winning streak that landed UNT in a bowl game.
Aune’s been even better this year and threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Ikaika Ragsdale.
The former Argyle standout has been one of UNT’s most criticized players for years and has never cracked under the pressure.
His toss to Ragsdale gave him 31 touchdown passes this season, tying the program record set by Mason Fine back in 2017.
“I am proud of Austin,” Littrell said. “Mental toughness at the position is something you have to have. He has put in a lot of work in the film room and the practice field, which has been huge. His confidence has gotten higher and higher.”
Aune has maintained a team-first attitude but admitted what that record-tying touchdown pass meant to him.
“Secretly the record means a lot, but we just wanted to win today,” Aune said.
Davis made sure UNT would pull the game out when he picked up the first interception of his career in the closing seconds.
The Mean Green captain was a hot commodity when he briefly hit the transfer market over the summer. He visited Texas A&M and Ole Miss.
The chance to leave a legacy at UNT brought Davis back to Denton.
That legacy is a little more complete now after he pushed his career tackle total past 400 and iced the game with his interception. Davis is sitting at 407 career tackles and will likely soon run down UNT’s career record of 418 set by Byron Gross after posting 13 stops on Saturday.
“This is one of the reasons I came back,” Davis said. “I had unfinished business. My big goal was to lead the team and make it to the championship.”
UNT is in that championship game now, not to mention a bowl game.
There are a host of people who helped make it happen.
Aune and Davis are at the top of the list. Their performance in a win over Rice was a reminder — and a fitting final appearance for both at Apogee.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.