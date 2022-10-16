UNT-LT column
North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter hauls in a 51-yard touchdown pass from Austin Aune during the Mean Green's 47-27 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas had just put the finishing touches on its eighth straight Conference USA win on Saturday when KD Davis put into words what the Mean Green faithful have long felt about their college football neighbor to the south.

“This feels like a rivalry game,” UNT’s star linebacker said. “They don’t like us, and we don’t like them.”

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

