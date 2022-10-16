North Texas had just put the finishing touches on its eighth straight Conference USA win on Saturday when KD Davis put into words what the Mean Green faithful have long felt about their college football neighbor to the south.
“This feels like a rivalry game,” UNT’s star linebacker said. “They don’t like us, and we don’t like them.”
That mutual disdain is what makes UNT’s series with UTSA everything the Mean Green have needed for years.
The animosity will certainly grow this week no matter the outcome when the Mean Green and Roadrunners meet in San Antonio in the latest in a series of monster games between the teams. UNT moved to 3-0 in C-USA on Saturday with a convincing 47-27 win over Louisiana Tech that pushed its conference run to eight straight wins dating back to last season. UTSA is also 3-0 in league play after entering the season as the defending conference champion and preseason favorite.
The game would be huge for both programs just on the face of it. The series’ history adds fuel to the fire.
UNT spent more than a decade as the only Texas school in the Sun Belt Conference. There were some intriguing series of games along the way. Middle Tennessee and New Mexico State developed into rivals for a short time.
Neither of those series is anywhere close to what the UTSA series has become while developing into the best rivalry in UNT athletics.
All the elements are there. There have been a series of critical games between the teams. There have been perfect seasons ruined, conference championship runs upended and even recruits stolen along the way.
The schools’ history only adds to the flavor of the series. UNT has been playing football since 1913. UTSA was founded in 1969 and played its first football game in 2011.
There are middle schoolers with a longer history than UTSA’s football program, which is in the same conference as UNT and faring better of late. That doesn’t sit well with UNT supporters who believe the program should be on better footing with a nearly a 100-year head start.
The Mean Green haven’t won a conference title since 2004 and will get a chance to move a big step closer to ending their drought this week.
“Everyone wants to play in big games,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “As you stack conference wins on top of each other, they become big. They have a great team. Both teams are going to be excited for this upcoming weekend.”
UNT and UTSA played in another consequential game back in 2013. All the Mean Green needed was a win at home over UTSA to keep their hopes of winning C-USA’s West Division and earning a spot in the conference title game alive.
UNT lost 21-13. The drive for the Mean Green’s next conference title has drug on for nearly a decade since.
UNT has posted two memorable wins against UTSA while looking to end that drought.
No one at UNT will ever forget “The Drive” back in 2017. Quarterback Mason Fine navigated the Mean Green 98 yards in the final 1:07 and hit Rico Bussey Jr. for a 22-yard touchdown that gave UNT a 29-26 win.
The Mean Green picked up another memorable win last season. UTSA rolled into Apogee Stadium unbeaten at 11-0 and ranked No. 15 nationally.
UNT rushed for 340 yards on a rainy day in Denton and raced to a 45-23 win that spoiled UTSA’s perfect season.
The Roadrunners will be out for revenge and looking to swing the series back in their favor behind a host of talented players, including Jamal Ligon. The linebacker was committed to UNT before flipping to UTSA.
Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor hired his brother, Tyler Lee coach Kurt Traylor, in 2019. Ligon played for Kurt Traylor in high school and followed him to San Antonio.
UNT has won four of the last five meetings, despite losing an all-conference caliber linebacker to the Roadrunners at the last minute.
The UNT-UTSA game has been a huge one for both programs more often than not ever since their first meeting back in 2013.
UNT has other series that are longer. The Mean Green have played SMU regularly since 1922 in a largely one-sided affair.
That series is still a big one for UNT, especially as it prepares to join the American, which already counts SMU as a member.
SMU just doesn’t particularly care about UNT, especially not after the Mustangs hammered the Mean Green 48-10 earlier this season.
The UNT-UTSA series is different. The games have been close and meaningful. The history of mutual animosity is there.
It’s everything UNT has long needed in a rivalry, one that is poised to add another meaningful chapter this weekend.