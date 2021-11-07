HATTTIESBURG, Miss. – Seth Littrell has made a habit of acknowledging the obvious ever since North Texas lost its sixth game late last month.
The Mean Green’s coach did so again on Saturday after the Mean Green’s game against Southern Miss.
“Our backs are against the wall,” Littrell acknowledged.
UNT’s season has progressively gotten more interesting since that became the case.
The Mean Green won at Rice by the thinnest of margins last week to avoid being eliminated from bowl contention. They backed up that performance with a dominating 38-14 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.
The Mean Green lost six straight games not all that long ago. Now they’ve won two in a row – on the road, no less.
UNT hadn’t managed that feat since the 2018 season, the Mean Green’s last winning campaign.
“They haven’t blinked,” Littrell said of his players. “With all the adversity they could have gotten their dauber down. They understand what it takes to stick together, the energy you have to bring and how to pick each other up. We learned that through the adversity early in the season.”
UNT’s mini run the last two weeks has opened up opportunities that no one would have acknowledged as possibilities not all that long ago.
UNT is 3-6 with three games left, starting with a home date against UTEP on Saturday.
The Miners were blown out by national darling UTSA on Saturday but are already bowl eligible with six wins.
UNT will face the Miners at Apogee Stadium and are actually favored.
It’s certainly within the realm of possibility that UNT could pull that game out.
What if the Mean Green managed that feat?
A game at Florida International looks winnable late in the season. The Panthers are one of the worst teams in college football.
One can see where the line of thinking inevitably leads. UNT will host UTSA in the final week of the regular season.
If it all works out, the Mean Green’s game against the Roadrunners could be one of the more interesting in recent program history.
Two more wins would make UNT 5-6 and one win short of becoming bowl eligible heading into its game against UTSA.
The Roadrunners are 9-0, ranked No. 15 in the country and have games against Southern Miss and UAB left before taking on UNT.
There’s a chance UNT could get to 5-6 and have its bowl hopes intact heading into a game against an 11-0 UTSA team looking to make history with an unbeaten regular season.
“We have to keep it going and continue to fight through adversity,” running back Isaiah Johnson said. “We have a lot of energy and are starting to fix the mistakes we were making earlier in the year.”
UNT knew heading into the season it had what looked like an unmanageable series of six games against quality opponents after its season opener.
The hope all along was that the Mean Green would win enough games in that stretch to have a chance to rebound and earn a bowl berth in the closing weeks of the season. UNT didn’t handle that stretch well.
A close loss to a Louisiana Tech team that has struggled all season looks particularly costly.
The good news for UNT is that six-game slide didn’t completely end its bowl hopes.
There are still a number of ways the final few weeks of the season could play out.
The most intriguing by far is a game against UTSA to cap the regular season with a whole lot on the line for both teams.
The Mean Green inched ever closer to making that game meaningful with their win over Southern Miss.
“Once you start winning, you build that momentum,” Littrell said.
UNT still has a lot of work to do to turn that momentum into a monumental showdown late in the season. UTSA still has to hold up its end of the bargain as well.
The possibility is worth considering after the Mean Green took another step toward turning their season around with a win over Southern Miss.
“We have that mojo going after winning two games,” Johnson said. “It’s something we needed.
“Winning like this makes football fun again.”