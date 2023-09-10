The question everyone wanted an answer to over the last few months as Eric Morris prepared for his debut season at North Texas was completely predictable.
How would the Mean Green replace Austin Aune?
The former Argyle standout is statistically one of the better quarterbacks in recent program history. A wise man made a living in DFW radio in part with his mantra, “The game is about the quarterback.”
That’s still true. UNT’s quarterback situation is certainly at the top of a lot of minds following the Mean Green’s 46-39 loss to Florida International on Saturday.
Chandler Rogers replaced Stone Earle after he tossed two interceptions and was saved from No. 3 when he was leveled by FIU defensive lineman Travonte O’Neal, who was called for targeting.
Morris said he isn’t considering benching Earle in favor of Rogers after the game.
The harsh reality is it isn’t going to matter who is under center if UNT can’t get a defense that has been terrible so far on track.
The Mean Green were torched for 58 points by Cal and allowed 514 yards to the Panthers, who scored all of 14 points last week against Maine.
Yes, Maine.
“We have to figure out a way to stop the run or it will be the longest year in North Texas history,” Morris said. “We don’t know if it’s a personnel or scheme thing, but we will figure it out.”
One would feel a whole lot better about UNT’s chances to reach that goal if Phil Bennett and KD Davis were a part of the plan to reach that goal.
That’s not a shot at UNT’s current players or coaches, either.
It’s never easy replacing a legend. The Mean Green had two who recently walked out the door.
A whole lot of key pieces followed them. Linebacker Larry Nixon III and defensive back DeShawn Gaddie bolted for Auburn and Ole Miss, respectively.
Five of UNT’s top six tacklers from last season are gone. The players the Mean Green have left have spent months working on making the transition to a 3-3-5 scheme under Matt Caponi.
The hope was UNT could create havoc, force turnovers and confuse offenses.
There’s a long way to go, but so far UNT is doing very little of any of the three. The Mean Green woke up this morning ranked dead last in the country with an average of 598.5 yards allowed per game.
That’s 33 yards more than any other team in the country.
“We improved from last week,” defensive lineman Roderick Brown said. “It comes down to the small things. Once this team understands the small things, we can be a great team.”
Bennett excelled at teaching those nuances during a career that saw him coordinate defenses for a host of national powers, including LSU, Texas A&M and Kansas State.
The only reason UNT had a legend walking its sideline was Bennett’s relationship with former Mean Green coach Seth Littrell.
Replacing Bennett once he retired was never going to be easy. Caponi tackled that task in his first job as a coordinator since his stint at Division III William & Jefferson that ended in 2010.
Morris said heading into this week’s game that it was fair to say that UNT is struggling with the adjustment to a new scheme.
The Mean Green did make a few more plays against FIU. Linebacker Ethan Wesloski forced a fumble and posted a sack. Safety Phil Hill’s interception late in the second half set up UNT’s go-ahead touchdown on a Rogers run.
Those few highlights were an improvement after the Mean Green’s struggles against Cal. They just aren’t nearly enough for UNT to get to where it wants to go.
FIU answered Rogers’ run with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Kejon Owens scored the game-winning touchdown on a 6-yard run.
The big plays the Mean Green were looking for heading into the season just aren’t coming often enough. Neither are the stops.
UNT knew it would be tough to replace a tackling machine in Davis. The leader tackler in program history always seemed to be in the right place at the right time.
The Mean Green’s best hope to fill that void seemed to be Mazin Richards, who finished with 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries as a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end last season. He’s an end in Caponi’s scheme tasked with taking on offensive tackles, holding his own on the line and freeing up linebackers and safeties to make plays.
Richards has all but vanished in the process. He has one quarterback hurry and five tackles through two games.
Linebacker Kevin Wood’s injury that kept him out for all but the last week of preseason camp hasn’t helped matters.
The Mean Green’s quarterback situation is certainly a concern. It just isn’t going to matter if UNT can’t find a solution to what has become an even bigger issue.
How does this team adjust defensively without Davis and Bennett?
