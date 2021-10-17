Picking out the low point of North Texas’ loss to Marshall on Friday isn’t as easy as it sounds.
Unfortunately for UNT, there’s a lot to choose from.
The Mean Green fell flat offensively early. Their defense gave up touchdowns on six straight possessions. The stands were largely empty late in the second half of a nationally televised game, which wasn’t a good look for the program.
All are strong contenders.
What truly stood out, though, was the Mean Green’s lack of discipline in a 49-21 blowout against the Thundering Herd that ran their losing streak to five games.
UNT was flagged for a whopping 17 penalties for 161 yards, a total that outpaced the 134 yards the Mean Green threw for on the night.
Some of those calls were questionable, but not all of them.
That’s a problem for a team that lives by the credo “selfless, tough and disciplined.”
UNT coach Seth Littrell says he’s continuing to preach that message. The fact it isn’t registering with UNT’s players sends up red flags about where the Mean Green are after falling to 1-5.
“They’re selfish penalties is what they are,” Littrell said of the personal fouls the Mean Green were flagged for. “They are a lack of focus, discipline or selfishness when you allow emotions of the game to hurt the rest of the football team. That is something that we hammer.
“It drives me crazy being an undisciplined team. It’s part of our core values, and obviously I am doing a poor job as of today getting that through.”
Are UNT’s players tuning Littrell and his staff out? It doesn’t seem like that is the case, but the question has to be asked when the same problems, including jumping offsides and drawing personal fouls persist. UNT ranks 12th out of 14 teams in Conference USA with an average of 79.5 penalty yards per game.
Teams are going to be called for a handful of penalties every game. Littrell acknowledged as much.
An offensive lineman might get caught in a bad situation and draw a flag for holding. A defensive back might be overly aggressive with a wide receiver and be called for interference.
It’s the pre- and post-play penalties that drive Littrell nuts. UNT committed several in its loss to Marshall that were costly.
Freshman wide receiver Zhighlil McMillan was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on UNT’s first possession that set the Mean Green back. Running back DeAndre Torrey was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as well.
“We had guys doing their own thing and not being disciplined,” Torrey said. “We had a few that could have gone either way. We had a few that were unnecessary. We don’t practice or coach that and have to get that fixed.”
UNT is far enough into the season to know that its margin for error isn’t what it once was. This isn’t the team that won nine games in back-to-back seasons a few years ago.
Every mistake can be a killer. That’s what makes UNT’s lack of composure startling. The Mean Green know they must be disciplined to have a shot to post their first win over a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent this season.
UNT’s only win came in its season opener against Northwestern State out of the Football Championship Subdivision. It’s been all downhill since.
The challenge for UNT is to regroup and get something going late in the season. That won’t be easy, not with Liberty coming to town this week.
The Flames feature a quarterback who is projected to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft in Malik Willis and were stunned by Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
One can bet the Flames will come into Apogee Stadium ready to play.
UNT’s players vowed to do the same.
“We have to stay together,” UNT defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “Coach Littrell said it best. We have two choices, quit or stay the course, learn from this and continue to get better each and every day.”
Littrell has consistently said UNT issues aren’t tied to a lack of effort. He reiterated his stance following the Mean Green’s loss to Marshall.
“There has been no issue with effort whether it’s been in practices or in games,” Littrell said. “It’s been a discipline thing. It’s been a shoot yourself in the foot thing. Our locker room and our kids want to win. It’s been a rough go. We haven’t played the way we’ve needed to in order to win football games.”
UNT’s issues against Marshall included adhering to its familiar team credo of being disciplined.
Littrell vowed to continue harping on that message. Novil, a key team leader, said he could do a better job of conveying the importance of what Littrell preaches to the rest of his teammates.
The question now is if that message will finally get through. It had better get through soon. UNT is running out of chances to put a selfless, tough and disciplined team on the field and turn its season around.