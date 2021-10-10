When viewed in isolation, North Texas’ loss to Missouri on Saturday wasn’t one that would rank anywhere near the top of the list of recent disappointments for the Mean Green.
This is, after all, a team that was blown out in a bowl game just a few months ago.
UNT wasn’t expected to be competitive when playing on the road against an SEC team. The Mean Green weren’t in a 48-35 loss to the Tigers that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
It’s the context that made the setback feel all the worse for UNT.
The Mean Green are 1-4 and have lost four straight games, ratcheting up the pressure on coach Seth Littrell just as two of UNT’s biggest rivals are in the midst of breakout seasons.
SMU and UTSA are both 6-0.
That’s the icing on what’s been a miserable few weeks for the Mean Green.
UNT has a whole lot more to worry about within its program, but the bottom line is teams are always compared to their most important competitors.
SMU and UTSA are the biggest for UNT, and they’re tearing it up.
The Mustangs are ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press Top 25 this week and beat UNT earlier this season. UTSA is on the verge of cracking the Top 25 after a thrilling 52-46 win at Western Kentucky on Saturday. Clarence Hicks intercepted a Bailey Zappe pass after the Roadrunners reached the UTSA 5-yard line on their final drive.
The win was one that will bolster UTSA’s rapidly improving program.
UNT, on the other hand, was left to lament the mistakes that spoiled its chances of pulling off an upset at Missouri.
Quarterback Austin Aune provided the Mean Green a spark in his first start of the season, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns. That just wasn’t enough on a night when the Mean Green needed to be near perfect to have a chance against Missouri.
Aune threw two interceptions, including a killer early that led to a touchdown. Mekhi Wingo returned another for a touchdown when the game was all but decided late.
“We played with emotion, but eventually we have to get out of our own way,” Littrell said. “We are taking turns making errors. You can’t do that if you want to play good football.
“We have to coach better and play better overall.”
UNT is going to have to if it wants to turn its season around beginning Friday when the Mean Green host Marshall in a rare nationally televised game.
UNT will have a chance to put its best foot forward on a national stage.
Doing so would do the program a world of good because there is little doubt two of the programs UNT is measured against are meeting that goal.
The Mean Green faithful loathe the idea that UTSA, which is more or less fresh out the chute as a Football Bowl Subdivision program, is a rival on the same footing.
Make no mistake, the Roadrunners are, and they’re making quite an impression the last few weeks.
UTSA won at Illinois and Memphis and is already bowl eligible. The Roadrunners have a long way to go, but it’s not out of the question that they run the table and win the Conference USA title.
SMU just sneaked past Navy on Saturday and seem like a long shot to win the AAC title but is on the rise.
UNT is headed in the opposite direction in a hurry following nine-win seasons in 2017 and 2018. The Mean Green have gone 4-8 and 4-6 the last two seasons, although they sneaked into the postseason last year before falling to Appalachian State 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
A bowl bid looks like a long shot at this point. The Mean Green will have to go 5-2 the rest of the way to get to 6-6.
The good news is that a six-game run against teams that either played in a bowl or qualified for one last year is almost over. UNT will close out that stretch against Marshall and Liberty the next two weeks.
There are a host of winnable games after that.
“We dug ourselves in a hole together and will get out of it together as well,” Aune said. “We have to stay together, and we will. We have great culture. No one is going to give up. That showed tonight. We’re going to fight until the end and get out of this hole.”
Being in that fight in the first place at a time its two most important rivals are sitting at 6-0 is the problem.