North Texas quarterback Austin Aune (2) slips past a Texas Southern defender during the Mean Green's win over the Tigers on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas coach Seth Littrell wasn’t ready to make any pronouncements late Saturday night in the wake of the Mean Green’s win over Texas Southern, despite all they accomplished.

UNT hammered the Tigers 59-27 and moved to 2-1, the program’s best start since 2018. UNT was 4-0 that season and on its way to a second straight nine-win campaign.

