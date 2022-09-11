North Texas coach Seth Littrell wasn’t ready to make any pronouncements late Saturday night in the wake of the Mean Green’s win over Texas Southern, despite all they accomplished.
UNT hammered the Tigers 59-27 and moved to 2-1, the program’s best start since 2018. UNT was 4-0 that season and on its way to a second straight nine-win campaign.
The Mean Green certainly don’t look like those Mason Fine-led teams, but is UNT on its way following a second impressive early win?
“It’s hard for me right to say now,” Littrell said. “There are a lot of things that go on in a game with offense, defense and special teams. You’re looking at everything. I would be better equipped after we watch tape tonight and tomorrow.”
Littrell was talking about where UNT’s offense stands, but he might as well have been talking about the program as a whole.
The Mean Green are in a great spot. What we don’t know now is if UNT is good enough to finally break through and snap a run of three straight losing seasons.
We’re about to find out.
UNT’s 2022 campaign was always going to come down to how it fares in games that could go either way.
The Mean Green have played exactly one of those games and came through in a big way in a 31-13 win over UTEP.
That game is the only one that told us anything about UNT this year. The Mean Green were never going to beat SMU, a program that is miles ahead of UNT at this point and fading from view. Texas Southern is actually on another level.
The Tigers have now lost 18 straight games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams since joining the Football Championship Subdivision ranks.
No matter how bad things got, UNT wasn’t going to lose to Texas Southern.
What the Mean Green must do to get to where they want to go is keep on posting wins over other middling Group of Five teams.
And that brings us to UNLV and Saturday’s game in Las Vegas, which could be a turning point in UNT’s season. The Rebels hung with Cal last week before the Bears pulled out a 20-14 win.
It won’t be easy for UNT to beat the Rebels on the road, but the Mean Green will have a shot. There are a number of games that fall into that category coming up.
UNT will host Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech and Rice. Games at Western Kentucky and UAB will be tough but also fall into the winnable category.
For the Mean Green, the season all comes down to if they can pull through in games against the other middle-of-the-pack teams in Conference USA as well as UNLV.
UNT has one of those wins in its back pocket after beating UTEP. Saturday brings the next of those make-or-break games that will go a long way toward determining if the Mean Green end up back in a bowl for the sixth time in seven years.
The good news for UNT is that it heads into its game at UNLV with some momentum
“It was a great team win,” wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin said of UNT’s victory over Texas Southern. “We came out and executed. It was a good way to bounce back.”
There was never much of a question if the Mean Green would rebound following their loss to SMU. UNT is just that much better than Texas Southern.
Are the Mean Green better than UNLV, Florida Atlantic and Louisiana Tech?
That’s the bottom-line question this season. UNT’s win over UTEP was a promising step in the right direction.
We haven’t learned much of anything about the Mean Green since.
Littrell isn’t the only one who isn’t ready to make any pronouncements about where the Mean Green stand.