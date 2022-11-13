North Texas quarterback Austin Aune (2) celebrates with teammates during the Mean Green's loss to UAB on Saturday at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. UNT led the Blazers at halftime before UAB pulled away for the win.
North Texas appeared to be on the verge of getting to a place few expected the Mean Green to end up Saturday afternoon.
Austin Aune threw an early touchdown pass and scored on a 5-yard run. UNT’s defense came up with a fourth-down stop and a turnover in the first half. All of a sudden the Mean Green were up on UAB at halftime of a game the Blazers were favored to win and needed to win to have any realistic shot of playing in a bowl game.
What transpired from that point on was one of the more stunning collapses in recent memory for the Mean Green.
It wasn’t so much that UNT lost 41-21. It was the way the Mean Green lost — after leading by fourat halftime — that was surprising.
The Blazers completely dominated UNT in the second half, outscoring the Mean Green 24-0.
UNT couldn’t get anything going offensively, was run over by UAB’s running game and fell to 6-5 on the season.
The Mean Green are still headed to a bowl game. Even better, UNT can still get to the Conference USA title game.
The Mean Green’s hopes rest on their regular season finale against Rice in two weeks. Win, and UNT’s in.
The Mean Green’s season — and possibly a whole lot more — comes down to UNT’s ability to get off the mat and capitalize after one of its more stunning losses in recent years.
The Mean Green had a ton on the line and couldn’t come through with it all so tantalizingly within reach.
“We didn’t make enough plays in the second half,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We made a few mistakes with penalties and gave up explosive plays.”
Those types of losses can send teams one of two ways. The best teams regroup, address what went wrong and come back better for it.
Littrell has a phrase he uses to describe the process. He calls it getting one week better. More often than not since a rough start to the season, that’s just what UNT has done.
The Mean Green were blown out by SMU. Two weeks later, they were competitive for a half against UNLV. UNT was in its game against Memphis the whole way a week after that.
The Mean Green finally found a groove when they ripped off four wins in five games. If it hadn’t been for Frank Harris — the best player in C-USA — hoisting UTSA on his shoulders in a terrific drive in the closing seconds a few weeks ago, UNT would have won five straight.
The Mean Green are perfectly capable of getting back on track and beating Rice to get to the C-USA championship game.
The way the Mean Green respond to a difficult loss will determine if they can get there in what looks like one of UNT’s more consequential games in recent years.
The Mean Green have been on the hunt for a championship on a near-annual basis since Littrell arrived ahead of the 2016 season. UNT deserves credit for earning one shot after another over the years.
In a few weeks, the Mean Green will be headed to their sixth bowl game in seven seasons when bids are handed out. UNT also made the C-USA title game in 2017.
The Mean Green lost each of those games, which has ratcheted up the pressure on Littrell and his players.
This whole season is about getting another opportunity to win a championship and capitalizing. UNT earned one opportunity earlier this month when it hammered FIU for its sixth win of the season to become bowl eligible. The Mean Green blew the chance to earn another title shot by beating UAB.
The way UNT responds in its next two games — three, if the Mean Green take care of business — will say a lot about where the program stands, not to mention where it’s headed.
