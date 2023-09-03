Eric Morris didn’t waste any time when it came to building excitement surrounding his first season guiding the North Texas football program.
He started out with a memorable line in his introductory press conference while talking about UNT’s transition to the American Athletic Conference.
“We can get to the top of that conference extremely fast,” Morris said.
He’s been selling ever since, right up until Cal served up a cold dose of reality on a sizzling Saturday afternoon at DATCU Stadium.
The Golden Bears torched UNT’s rebuilt defense, held the Mean Green scoreless in the second half and coasted to a 58-21 win.
All the issues that were largely glossed over the last few months as UNT looked forward to a new era under an enthusiastic new coach were all readily apparent.
The uncertain quarterback situation, the move to a new defensive scheme with a host of players who weren’t recruited to play in the system and the loss of so many standouts from last season’s seven-win team ranked among UNT’s top concerns.
Those worries seemed largely forgotten, and not just by the most loyal of UNT fans who have stuck around since 2004, waiting for the Mean Green to win their next conference title.
Cal was favored by less than a touchdown. Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit both picked UNT in College GameDay’s weekly Super Dog segment. The show’s analysts pick one underdog they anticipate pulling off an upset.
Pat McAfee picked Colorado, but that is a story for another time. Deion Sanders and the Buffs are the toast of college football today after beating TCU.
It’s not so much that UNT lost that was a killer. Falling in a tight game to a Power Five conference team to open the season wouldn’t have been such a downer.
Being blown out and having most of the 21,350 in attendance flee by the third quarter was what hurt.
“One thousand percent it was disappointing,” Morris said. “The crowd was great. We busted our tails around here to get some excitement and get some people here. The environment was awesome early.”
That changed in a hurry when the reality of what UNT is facing set in.
That set of circumstances was discussed before Morris and UNT’s staff did a great job of convincing a whole lot of people to look past those issues.
UNT lost linebacker KD Davis, one of the best players in recent program history, to graduation after last season. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and linebacker Larry Nixon III transferred to Auburn, tight end Jake Roberts landed at Baylor while fellow tight end Var’Keyes Gumms ended up at Arkansas.
Each of those players would have ranked among the best on UNT’s roster this year.
By the time Morris arrived at UNT on Dec. 13, the Mean Green were already in a tough spot as far as building for the 2023 season.
They did a commendable job putting together a solid recruiting class. Freshman safety Evan Jackson finished with four tackles in his debut. Texas Tech transfer receiver Trey Cleveland caught a pass.
Those additions will help, but it’s hard to not wonder today what UNT’s prospects are heading into the rest of the season after what we saw on Saturday.
The days of facing UTEP and Western Kentucky in Conference USA are gone. Tulane, Memphis and an SMU team the Mean Green always struggle with are weeks away.
Fortunately for UNT, some smart scheduling has winnable games against Florida International, Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian coming up in the next month.
There is time to address the issues that cropped up in UNT’s loss to Cal.
“We are a family and have faced adversity,” wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin said. “At the end of the day, we love each other. Bouncing back won’t be tough.”
Finding solutions to the problems UNT faces may be another story.
Can the Mean Green make a 3-3-5 scheme work with the personnel they have now?
Stone Earle is entrenched as UNT’s starting quarterback. Can he play at a high enough level to make the Mean Green competitive in the American?
Does UNT have enough talent across the board to become bowl eligible with six wins?
Those were the questions that cropped up after UNT fired Seth Littrell, fell to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl and hired Morris.
Those concerns seemed to melt away over the last few months as Morris and UNT officials went about building enthusiasm for a new era of Mean Green football.
They’re back now after a blowout loss to Cal that reminded everyone of the challenges UNT faces in its first season in the American.
