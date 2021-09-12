The wheels of conference realignment are once again creaking into motion.
Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC. BYU, along with AAC members Houston, Cincinnati and UCF, are set to join the Big 12.
The next domino to fall will likely be an answer by the AAC, which is on the record saying that it will examine its position after being raided.
All of which means North Texas is on the clock at a time a host of schools are jumping from conference to conference.
Universities are dressing up as best they can in the hope of being invited to the dance with their preferred partner, and that includes UNT.
The school has done a terrific job in that regard under the direction of athletic director Wren Baker. The school has upgraded its facilities and built a men’s basketball program that is coming off its first NCAA tournament win.
UNT has a resume a lot of schools would love to have. It just has one rather important hole — a football program that stands out from the crowd.
The Mean Green have been good for a long time under Seth Littrell, who has guided UNT to four bowl games in five seasons.
UNT just hasn’t been great. At least not lately.
The Mean Green had another shot at a headline-grabbing win on Saturday when they traveled to SMU.
UNT hadn’t beaten the Mustangs in Dallas since 1933. The Mean Green still haven’t after falling 35-12.
One game isn’t going to make a difference when it comes to making UNT an attractive expansion target.
What would be a factor is having a program that attracts attention nationally.
That certainly helped UCF as well as a host of other schools that have improved their stock over the years. TCU is also on that list.
Beating SMU in Dallas for the first time in nearly 90 years wouldn’t have suddenly put UNT on that path, but it would have been a step in the right direction.
Littrell wasn’t ready to elevate the opportunity that got away against SMU above others.
“You have an opportunity every single game,” Littrell said. “It’s not just SMU.”
He’s right. It’s just that winning some games moves the needle when it comes to national attention more than others.
The Mean Green’s game against SMU was one that fell into that category. UNT will still have a shot for a big win at Missouri and at home against Liberty later this year.
There is also the potential for a bowl game at the end of the season.
UNT needs to capitalize and show what it has to offer in a time of change in college athletics, one that is being driven largely by football.
Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF have all enjoyed big wins and successful seasons that have garnered national attention in recent years. There are a host of other reasons those schools made the jump to the Big 12. Houston has invested millions in facilities.
What happened on the field has also been an important factor.
Cincinnati is ranked No. 8 this week. Houston went 13-1 and beat Florida State in the Peach Bowl in 2015. UCF went 12-1 and took LSU to the wire in the Fiesta Bowl in 2018. BYU is nationally ranked No. 23.
The AAC and any other higher profile league that expands are going to be looking for more than schools that have enjoyed recent success in football but finding institutions with a program to sell will certainly be a factor. UNT is still looking for its first bowl win since the end of the 2013 season. Unfortunately, it has won just four games in each of the last two years.
That kind of production isn’t going to add a whole lot to what UNT has to sell if the opportunity comes along.
UNT had a chance to take a step in the right direction against SMU. Seeing that opportunity get away at a time of change in college athletics was a blow, even if it was just one game in a long season.