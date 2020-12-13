North Texas isn't done just yet with the fifth season of Seth Littrell’s tenure guiding the Mean Green.
UNT hung on to beat UTEP on Friday 45-43 at Apogee Stadium to move to 4-5 on the season. That win helped vault the Mean Green into Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 21.
The Mean Green are 4-5 and desperate to avoid a second straight losing season. They'll get the chance when they face Appalachian State.
When it comes to UNT’s future as a program, though, there’s another far more important challenge coming up. Wednesday is the beginning of the early signing period in college football.
This season has been one of the most unusual in college football history. That isn’t going to change when it comes to programs building for the future.
The NCAA froze the eligibility clocks for players this fall. Seniors across the country will have an opportunity to return for another year.
Some will remain with their current teams. Others will move on as graduate transfers.
A whole lot of talented players have choices to make, setting up what could be a wild few weeks when it comes to recruiting.
Winning another game this season would be huge for UNT. Make no mistake, though, how UNT fares in building for the future in the next few weeks will have a far greater impact on where this program is headed.
The nine games UNT has played this season might not amount to a full campaign, but it was more than enough to point to the bottom line.
The Mean Green need to hang on to as many of their impact seniors as they can and add at least a few talented transfers to get to where they want to go.
Hanging around the .500 mark this season is an improvement over last season’s 4-8 finish but isn’t anywhere close to where the Mean Green hoped to be after winning nine games in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and ‘18.
UNT didn’t have enough talent on the field to contend for the Conference USA West Division title this year.
Seeing wide receiver Jaelon Darden walk out the door after declaring for the NFL draft on Sunday isn’t going to help matters. Darden was by far UNT’s best player.
UNT’s attention will now shift to defensive tackle Dion Novil, running back DeAndre Torrey and a handful of other key players who will make decisions about their futures in the next few days.
Having those players return would help matters, but if there is anything this season has shown it’s that UNT needs even more help to get back to the point where it is a contender in C-USA.
UNT was blown out by UTSA 49-17 and Charlotte 49-21 in a pair of conference games this season.
The Mean Green have some good young players on their roster and a host of talented high school players set to arrive before next fall who could help turn the tide.
Running back Oscar Adaway III has rushed for 475 yards and two touchdowns, despite playing in just six games as a redshirt freshman due to a hand injury.
Defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy have posted 4.5 and 3 sacks, respectively, after moving into more prominent roles partway through their redshirt freshman seasons. Those players will only get better.
UNT has a host of other talented players who redshirted this season and could make an impact in 2021.
Are those players and the promising high school seniors who are expected to sign with the Mean Green in the next few days enough to help UNT get to where it needs to be next season?
If I’m a member of UNT’s staff, I’m not betting on it, especially without Darden.
C-USA teams are going to spend the next few weeks turning over every stone out there in the hope of finding gradate transfers and junior college players who can come in and help right away.
If there’s anything this season has shown, it’s that UNT’s staff needs to be right there with them. The Mean Green have one transfer on the board in former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Jacob Farrell.
That’s a good start. UNT has to make sure that’s exactly what it is — a start.
A lot will happen between now and when UNT solidifies its roster heading into the 2021 campaign.
UNT has to get it right.
The way this season has played out, whether the Mean Green end up playing another game or not, has made that abundantly clear.