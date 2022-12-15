North Texas made what seemed like a smart move in the history of its football program not too far in the distant past.
The school that had thrown millions at its football program brought in one of the bright offensive minds in the game to help it capitalize on that investment. He didn’t have any experience as a head coach on the major college level but had a track record as a coordinator and was from the Mike Leach coaching tree.
The year was 2016, and Seth Littrell gave UNT fans hope.
The memories of that time came flooding back this week when UNT went down a similar road.
Eric Morris officially took over after UNT fired Littrell following a run that can only be described as successful by Mean Green standards.
UNT will play in its sixth bowl game in seven years on Saturday when the Mean Green take on Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
UNT never got over the hump under Littrell, whose teams lost five bowl games and fell twice in the Conference USA championship game.
The school is betting big that Morris will be different.
He very well could be. The early returns indicate the Morris may be more personable and connect better with boosters, fans and recruits than Littrell did.
There isn’t much one can fault Littrell for during his time at UNT. He left the Mean Green exponentially better off than when he arrived, recruited one of the best players in program history in Mason Fine and brought the program countless memories.
Other than failing to win enough big games, the only area where Littrell sometimes fell short was in driving up interest in the program and turning UNT in a place top high school recruits wanted to go. He certainly isn’t alone in that regard.
Dan McCarney was super enthusiastic about UNT when he arrived. A few years of struggling to get recruits to jump onboard and fans to turn out drained some of that enthusiasm out of him.
Morris will soon have the chance to show that he can build excitement in the program. The UNT and Denton communities will get to know him soon enough.
The early returns are promising. UNT has posted several video clips of locker room talks and first meetings. All were carefully scripted.
Morris rushed to town for those visits and to hit the road recruiting.
Assistant coach hires will be critical, just like game planning and management down the line.
If there’s one thing the Littrell era and the entire history of UNT football has told us, it’s that there is more to it than that when it comes to getting this program where the school wants it to be.
UNT needs a salesman, a coach with a personality and the ability to convince people it’s worth caring about the Mean Green.
The best coaches and administrators who have come through the program have shown us that’s the case.
Wren Baker fit perfectly, which is why he was able to parlay serving as UNT’s athletic director into taking over in the same capacity at West Virginia.
Grant McCasland keeps fighting the good fight while trying to convince the Denton community that basketball is something people should care about. It’s a struggle, but he puts a great team on the floor ever year and keeps smiling and saying all the right things to keep building his program.
Now it’s Morris’ turn to try to be the salesman UNT needs in football.
Programs at the Group of Five level are often like that. It’s about more than just the game on the field.
Connecting with fans and recruits who often have UNT far down on their wish list of places to spend their college careers is critical.
There are other aspects of the job that are important, but when it comes to Morris his ability to build those relationships will determine if he succeeds or fails.
UNT just walked away from one of the best offensive minds in college football in Littrell and replaced him with another coach with a similar background in Morris, another coach on the Leach tree.
Morris grew up in Texas and played at Texas Tech. Those connections should pay dividends.
The school is hoping it’ll end up with another great offensive coach like Littrell and a little extra in terms of public persona and charisma.
Being all that for a program isn’t easy.
The reality is that’s what UNT needs.
