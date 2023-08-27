North Texas is now just days away from opening the first season of the Eric Morris era.
The Mean Green will face Cal on Saturday at DATCU Stadium in what promises to be a steamy game when it kicks off at 3 p.m.
UNT will have a shot at posting a rare win over a Power Five team to go along with memorable victories at Arkansas in 2018 and at home against Indiana in 2011.
But what are the Mean Green’s chances of excelling in their first season under Morris?
We offer up our projection each season, even the tricky ones. This year certainly qualifies.
The Mean Green are entering their first year in the American Athletic Conference with a new coach, a new defense, a revamped offense and a new starting quarterback.
At the end of a 7-7 campaign last season and even after national signing day, UNT’s prospects didn’t look particularly promising. The Mean Green’s schedule is dramatically tougher, their recruiting class was among the lowest rated in the American and a host of key players transferred out.
Tight ends Jake Roberts (Baylor) and Var’Keyes Gumms (Arkansas), linebacker Larry Nixon III (Auburn) and wide receiver Jyaire Shorter (Auburn) would have been among UNT’s best players this fall.
UNT expected to lose veteran quarterback Austin Aune, who declared for the NFL draft. Even though it was expected, seeing a player who threw for 3,547 yards and 33 touchdowns depart didn’t help matters.
What one has to give Morris credit for is rebuilding in a short window after being hired on Dec. 13.
There was a point after the season when most people were just hoping UNT could be competitive this season, considering the circumstances. Morris has done a terrific job in terms of public relations and built expectations to the point where the Mean Green faithful are dreaming of another bowl appearance and maybe UNT’s first bowl win since the end of the 2013 season.
Is it possible under a new staff? Yes.
The problem is that everything — and I do mean everything — is going to have to go right.
The good news is that a lot has gone right so far. UNT’s players are adjusting well to Morris and his staff.
UNT was going to have to hit some home runs while rummaging thought the transfer market. Arkansas State transfer center Ethan Miner and Texas Tech wide receiver Trey Cleveland will start in a sign that the Mean Green brought in at least a few impact players.
Freshman safety Evan Jackson cracked the two-deep, which is another sign that UNT is recruiting well.
The problem is those positive developments are just the start of what the Mean Green need to be competitive this year.
UNT spent the entire offseason looking for a new quarterback and decided to go with Stone Earle, who will split time with Chandler Rogers in the opener.
Rogers, who put up some impressive numbers last season at Louisiana-Monroe, couldn’t beat out a player who barely saw the field as a backup last season.
UNT’s coaches say Earle, who started his career at Abilene Christian on the Football Championship Subdivision level, made a dramatic jump in the offseason.
He better have because on paper, UNT’s quarterback situation looks iffy.
UNT is also changing defensive systems and lost five of its top six tacklers from last season, when the Mean Green played under Phil Bennett.
The former SMU head coach was considered one of the best defensive minds in college football.
Could UNT be better against tougher competition under Matt Caponi, who hasn’t been a coordinator above the Division III level?
That seems like a stretch.
Also, the schedule in UNT’s first season in the American is brutal with games against Tulane, UTSA and SMU.
The Mean Green are seven-point underdogs against Cal and have what looks like one sure win on their schedule in the form of a game against ACU.
UNT’s games against Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Navy, Temple, Tulsa and UAB are on the list of those that look winnable.
UNT could also jump up and surprise a team along the way like it has done in the past. The Mean Green beat a nationally ranked UTSA team in 2021 and Arkansas in 2018.
The idea that UNT will win all of its winnable games and pull off an upset or two on the way to a winning season seems like a stretch. Teams almost inevitably slip up somewhere along the way.
UNT’s loss to Old Dominion in 2018 is just one example.
So, what is realistic considering what UNT is facing?
A 6-6 finish in the regular season that would get the Mean Green to a bowl game is on the optimistic side and is what I’m going with.
UNT is just 3-11 all-time in bowl games and has lost six straight. That drought won’t end this year.
When it’s all said and done, 6-7 is the pick this season.
If UNT can get there in Morris’ first season, it would be a tremendous success.
UNT’s new coach has exceeded expectations everywhere he’s been. He took over an Incarnate Word team that finished 1-10 the year before his arrival and guided it to the FCS playoffs in 2018.
He’ll get the Mean Green to a bowl this year and have another success story to add to his resume and a performance that will vault him forward into year two in Denton.
