Well, here we are yet again.
This is a time we normally reserve to put another North Texas game in perspective.
Now, we have nothing to talk about, at least not in terms of how the Mean Green played. Again.
UNT had three games canceled or postponed earlier this season. The number grew to four over the weekend when a coronavirus outbreak at UNT forced the school to call off its homecoming game against Louisiana Tech.
That was tough for UNT, but not nearly as tough as the overarching reality.
This season is hanging by a thread when it comes to the Mean Green getting more games in and, just as important, putting together the turnaround campaign they need.
UNT officials set up what looked like a terrific plan to deal with a pandemic that has impacted colleges across the country. The school tests its athletes regularly and has social distancing practices in place.
For a while, the plan was working.
UNT didn’t have a single coronavirus infection across its entire athletics department following a round of testing conducted before a loss to Charlotte on Oct. 10.
The school had 15 active infections across the department as of Nov. 2, a number that doubled to 30 by Sunday.
UNT is scheduled to play at UAB on Saturday. The question now is if the Mean Green will be able to play the first of five games on consecutive weeks to close out the regular season.
The prospects don’t appear all that promising. UNT is 2-3 and has had almost as many games canceled/postponed as it has played.
That’s a startling hit-miss ratio, even when one considers UNT’s game at Texas A&M was called off before the season when the SEC went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule.
Last week marked the second time a run of coronavirus infections prevented the Mean Green from playing. UNT was also forced to call off its game at Houston.
The Mean Green’s game at UTEP was pushed back because UNT officials didn’t feel comfortable sending their coaches and players to El Paso, where infections were spiking.
Only time will tell how many more of the Mean Green’s opportunities to play will be wiped out. UNT has moved its postponed games against Louisiana Tech and UTEP to Dec. 3 and Dec. 12, respectively, filling the two open weeks Conference USA created for its teams to reschedule games by pushing back its title game from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18.
There’s no more wiggle room for UNT. If the Mean Green or an opponent is forced to call off another game, it’s gone for good.
What makes the situation all the tougher for UNT is that what it hoped would be a rebound season after a tough 4-8 finish last fall isn’t going nearly the way the Mean Green had hoped.
UNT is under .500 with an ugly 65-35 loss to SMU on its resume.
The hope after the Mean Green were blown out by the Mustangs was that they would bounce back in C-USA play and rebuild the momentum provided by three straight bowl appearances from 2016 to 2018.
That opportunity is far from gone, but getting there isn’t getting any easier.
The Mean Green will have been off for 28 days by the time they face UAB this week, and that’s assuming UNT can contain the run of coronavirus cases within the program that forced its game against Louisiana Tech to be postponed.
Only two of UNT’s remaining five games will be played at Apogee.
Coming through in a tough spot the rest of the season will be vital. UNT can’t afford to struggle down the stretch and post a second straight clunker of a season.
The Mean Green are judged largely by how they fare against SMU because of the importance of that rivalry. From there, games against other Texas teams and, to a lesser degree, C-USA opponents matter most.
UTEP and UTSA have both shown signs of improvement this season while UNT has largely sat idle. UTSA is 4-4, while UTEP is 3-3.
The Mean Green still have a chance to post a turnaround season by capitalizing on a five-game stretch to close the regular season.
They just don’t have much room for error, especially after their homecoming game against Louisiana Tech was postponed.