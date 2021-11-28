Wren Baker signed on to guide the North Texas athletics program for the long haul just a few weeks ago and got quite the financial reward for doing so.
UNT signed Baker to a deal that runs to 2029 at well over a half million per year for one reason — to make the big decisions. And more important, to get the big decisions right.
He’s got a doozy on his hands now.
UNT coach Seth Littrell came into the season under pressure to get the Mean Green rolling again after consecutive losing seasons.
Don’t look now, but UNT is 6-6 and almost certainly headed to a bowl game after hammering UTSA 45-23 on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT won its last five games of the regular season to become bowl eligible and capped that run by knocking off a team ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25. UTSA was 11-0.
“This is probably the biggest win since I have been here,” Littrell said. “They were not only ranked, but they were also unbeaten. Everything was on the line in one game to become bowl eligible. It’s the biggest win and probably the most rewarding win for these guys with the way it went down.”
UNT started the season 1-6 before rallying with five straight wins to put itself in position to play in a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons under Littrell.
What Baker must consider now is whether that run of success merits staying the course with Littrell, who is 37-37 in his time at UNT.
The Mean Green have been remarkably consistent under Littrell. They always seem to find their way into bowl games.
That’s a remarkable run of success for a program that played in a bowl game just once in the 11 seasons before his arrival.
UNT’s latest run to the postseason is among the most impressive of Littrell’s tenure because of what the Mean Green faced. UNT lost running back Oscar Adaway III before the season began to a torn ACL.
Wide receivers Tommy Bush and Jyaire Shorter were out of the lineup by the third week of the season due to injury. The Mean Green also faced a tough schedule with games at Missouri and SMU.
UNT lost both those games during a six-game losing streak that had the Mean Green on the ropes.
“We showed up to practice every day and kept working,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “We never let the team die and kept fighting.”
UNT stuck with it during tough times under Littrell’s leadership.
Baker must balance that impressive run with UNT’s struggles to get over the hump and win big games. If there is one valid criticism of Littrell, it is that the Mean Green’s win over UTSA was one of the few victories in high-profile games during his tenure.
UNT is 0-4 in bowl games and lost to Florida Atlantic in the 2017 C-USA title game.
Part of the Mean Green’s problem has been matchups in bowl games. UNT has faced Appalachian State and Utah State in its last two bowl appearances. Utah State was ranked No. 23, while App State finished the season just outside of the rankings.
Would another coach have a better chance of getting UNT over the hump?
That’s not all Baker has to consider. There’s also the possibility that a change wouldn’t help or, even worse, send the program spiraling down.
A coaching change never guarantees improvement, especially when a program is already in the midst of a historic run of success.
The Mean Green have a ton of talented young players who have helped make that run possible. There’s no guarantee that all of them would stick around if UNT sends the coaches who brought them to the school packing.
UNT’s move to the American Athletic Conference complicates matters even more. The school is set to jump to a higher-level league. The Mean Green want to hit the ground running.
The challenge is finding the best path to make that goal a reality.
Littrell pointed to what he thinks is a bright future for the program earlier in the week.
“You think about all those guys who are freshmen and are making plays,” Littrell said. “We also have guys who have had very difficult injuries who will be back. It’s going to be more of a veteran team that is more experienced. The future’s bright.”
The dilemma for Baker is finding the best path to capitalize. The decision is one that will have a significant impact on the future of UNT athletics.
Baker has already made several great decisions. He hired men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland, who led UNT to the first NCAA tournament win in program history last spring.
Baker also laid the foundation for UNT’s move to the American.
He’s got another decision to make.
Keep Littrell or move on?
That call will have an impact on UNT for a long time to come.