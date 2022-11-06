Seth Littrell is remarkably consistent. Any question about the future — no matter how one asks it — is typically met with the same mantra.
North Texas’ coach wants the Mean Green to get what he likes to refer to as “one week better.”
He’s also a firm believer in enjoying the milestones throughout a season before looking ahead.
UNT hit a landmark on Saturday when the Mean Green rolled to an impressive 52-14 win over Florida International at Apogee Stadium.
The win was UNT’s sixth, making the Mean Green bowl eligible for the sixth time in seven seasons under Littrell.
The milestone is a significant one considering UNT has only played in 13 bowl games in its history.
The Mean Green took time to celebrate the accomplishment and broke out T-shirts with “2022 bowl season, bowl bound” printed on them.
Littrell talked about what the milestone meant before breaking form for just a second and looking ahead.
“The goal is not just to get to a bowl game. We need to win a bowl game,” Littrell said. “That’s something we’re going to work extremely hard to do. That’s the goal for our coaches and our players.”
Littrell acknowledged that the Mean Green have a lot to play for before they get to that point. UNT is firmly in the race for a spot in the Conference USA title game and a likely rematch with UTSA, which sneaked by the Mean Green in the closing seconds just a few weeks ago.
UNT will head to Birmingham to face UAB this week. The Roadrunners barely pulled out a double-overtime win over the Blazers on Saturday.
A home game against a solid Rice team looms on Thanksgiving weekend.
The Mean Green are vowing to not look too far ahead, but the goal is clear.
UNT wants to come out of this season with some hardware, a goal that always seemed just out of reach under Littrell.
The Mean Green fell to a loaded Florida Atlantic team in the Conference USA title game in 2017 and has experienced some terrible luck in terms of bowl matchups. UNT fell to a nationally ranked Utah State team that featured Jordan Love, an NFL quarterback, in 2018. Troy and Appalachian State were two of the best Group of Five teams out there when they beat UNT in 2017 and 2020, respectively.
UNT had a winnable bowl game in Littrell’s debut season in 2016 but fell to Army in overtime. The Mean Green had a perfect setup last season in what amounted to a home game against Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic but fell flat in a 27-14 loss.
Linebacker KD Davis vowed all the way back in the preseason that if UNT got another opportunity in a bowl, it would maintain its focus and perform at a higher level.
The Mean Green didn’t change their tune following their win over FIU.
“We wanted to be bowl eligible, but we still have more stuff to do,” safety Logan Wilson said. “We’re thinking about championships.”
This season’s team has perhaps the best chance in years of breaking through.
Quarterback Austin Aune elected to return for another season at UNT shortly after the Mean Green’s loss to Miami last season and has put together one of the best seasons in program history. He became just the eighth UNT player to throw for 400 yards in a game when he finished with 414 yards and five touchdowns against FIU.
Aune is constantly compared to program legend Mason Fine, which is an impossibly high standard to meet. The former Argyle standout is quietly carving out his own legacy and is playing at a level UNT hasn’t seen since Fine graduated after the 2019 season.
He’s thrown for 2,753 yards and 28 touchdowns, a total that ranks third for a season in program history.
The Mean Green’s defense, which struggled to find its footing earlier in the year, has turned the corner under coordinator Phil Bennett and posted terrific games back-to-back. UNT held Western Kentucky in check in a 40-13 win last week and came back with another impressive performance against FIU.
Add it all up and it looks like UNT has its best team in years.
That doesn’t mean the Mean Green will finally break through to win a conference championship or post the bowl win it’s been looking for since Littrell arrived before the 2016 season, but it certainly looks like UNT has its best shot in years.
Littrell and the Mean Green left little doubt the goal is to capitalize.
Becoming bowl eligible with its win over FIU ensured UNT the opportunity.