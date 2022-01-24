North Texas is right back in the same spot it's seemingly been ever since Mason Fine graduated after the 2019 season.
There isn't a whole lot of clarity when it comes to the Mean Green's quarterback situation heading into the 2022 campaign. That's the bad news.
The good news is Austin Aune appears as if he will be part of the mix once again.
The former Argyle standout was back with the Mean Green when they started offseason workouts following the holidays.
Make no mistake, UNT can use all the options it can get as it looks to build on its fifth bowl appearance in six seasons. Having Aune as one of those options would certainly help matters.
Aune's return wasn't guaranteed after his sophomore season with the Mean Green. It still isn't now due to the background of one of the more unique players in recent program history.
Aune's story is well known by those who follow UNT. He was headed to TCU before the New York Yankees selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft.
Aune went through a whole lot since then. He spent six seasons playing minor league baseball and the spring of 2018 at Arkansas before arriving at UNT.
He's spent the last two seasons moving in and out of UNT's lineup.
Aune turned 28 last year when he got married and found out he has a daughter due next month.
“I consider myself a super senior,” Aune said after UNT’s win over UTSA to cap the regular season. “I want to get a bowl win and then assess things after that. I have a little girl on the way. I will talk to my family and see what is best from there.”
The challenge of playing quarterback at any level is the lion's share of the credit and blame are attached to the position.
Aune learned that the hard way last season. He finished 15-for-32 for 228 yards to go along with 28 rushing yards and a touchdown in UNT's 27-14 loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
The game was far from Aune's best outing. He threw two interceptions, but the reality is UNT wouldn't have played in a bowl game without him.
The Mean Green were 1-3 when Aune took over as their starting quarterback. They went 5-0 down the stretch to get to 6-6.
UNT leaned on its running game during that winning streak, but Aune also played a key role. He threw for 240 yards and a touchdown as well as rushing for 44 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 win over UTEP. His perfectly placed deep shot to Detraveon Brown set up Ethan Mooney's game-winning field goal.
Aune also threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Florida International.
When the dust settled, Aune threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns.
UNT never would have made a bowl game had it not been for its veteran quarterback whose contributions went well beyond his performance on the field. Aune told everyone who would listen that the Mean Green were close to turning their season around when they were in the midst of a six-game losing streak.
There were plenty of people who were skeptical. What mattered was Aune's teammates believed in him.
“What separated him from our other quarterbacks is the way he leads the team,” wide receiver Roderic Burns said last season. “He’s never in panic mode. It’s great to know that we have a quarterback who is going to help us find a way to win.”
Could UNT be better at quarterback? Yes. That's the hope.
There just isn't any guarantee that the Mean Green's best option won't be Aune once again.
Ruder is set to return. He'll have been in UNT's program for another year by the time the 2022 season kicks off.
UNT also added a pair of transfers in Stone Earle (Abilene Christian) and JD Head (Louisiana Tech). Both are solid prospects.
There's just no guarantee they'll be any better than Aune.
A whole lot could happen between now and the beginning of the 2022 season.
UNT could find another quarterback looking for a landing spot late. Aune could decide to walk away and focus on his family.
Spring practice will offer Earle and Head a chance to show what they have to offer. Ruder could also have the light come on and become the quarterback UNT hoped he'd be when he transferred in from North Carolina before last season.
What UNT needs now are options. Having Aune as one of those options after he helped guide the Mean Green on their late-season run is a terrific turn of events for UNT.