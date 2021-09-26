When Seth Littrell arrived at North Texas in 2016, he made waves by laying out a lofty goal.
Littrell wanted UNT to win a bowl game. Not finish over .500. Not make a bowl. He wanted to win a bowl game.
That might not sound outlandish, but it’s a milestone UNT has reached just three times in program history, and that’s counting a win over Pacific in the 1946 Optimist Bowl.
The milestone seemed about as far away as possible after UNT’s rally came up short in a 24-17 loss to Louisiana Tech on Saturday that dropped the Mean Green to 1-3.
“I am not worried about the record right now,” Littrell said. “It’s more about fighting and grinding through it and getting one day and one week better. We can talk about the reasons. They don’t matter. We have to get better.”
UNT is quickly running out of time to get there this season as its supporters grow more and more restless over the Mean Green’s inability to capitalize on what one could argue is the best situation for a program in Conference USA.
Apogee Stadium is one of the nicest stadiums for its size in the country. Littrell said earlier this fall that the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility is one of the best indoor practice venues in the country at any level, not just the Group of Five. The Dallas-Fort Worth area is loaded with high school talent.
So, what is the issue?
Well, there’s more than one. Not all of them can be pinned on Littrell and his coaching staff.
UNT lost running back Oscar Adaway III before the season started. Wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush are both out due to injury.
It’s hard to produce without three of your best offensive weapons.
“We’re built on explosive plays,” Littrell said. “We have no explosive plays in the passing game right now.”
UNT had plenty when Mason Fine was chunking the ball around Apogee Stadium with a host of wide receivers and running backs who went on to play in the NFL.
Jaelon Darden, Rico Bussey Jr. and Jeff Wilson were all great players for UNT and are pros now.
Even without Shorter and Bush, one would expect UNT to have players who could step in and prevent the Mean Green from completely dropping off a cliff offensively.
The highly regarded recruits of the last few years are struggling to fill the void. Damon Ward Jr. caught a touchdown pass late against Louisiana Tech, but once again it was former walk-ons Roderic Burns and Jason Pirtle who led the way with five and four receptions, respectively.
UNT also continued to shuffle quarterbacks Jace Ruder and Austin Aune.
Aune gave UNT a spark off the bench while throwing for 79 yards and a touchdown to go along with 56 rushing yards.
UNT managed just 92 passing yards, a stunning total for any college football team these days.
“We’ll go back and look at what we could have done better here and there,” Aune said. “It’s not a player or coaches’ issue. It’s more mentality.”
It takes all three to field a successful team. UNT had great players, a great staff and great mentality when it was at its best a few years ago.
The Mean Green haven’t had that same balance since the second of their consecutive nine-win seasons in 2018. UNT hasn’t found another all-conference caliber quarterback to replace Fine while giving a host of players a shot, including Jason Bean.
Bean bolted for Kansas after helping lead UNT to last season’s Myrtle Beach Bowl to cap a 4-6 season that came on the heels of a 4-8 campaign in 2019.
The Mean Green have also gone through two one-year coordinator stints with Bodie Reeder on offense and Clint Bowen on defense since its last nine-win campaign.
UNT appears to have hit this time around on defensive coordinator Phil Bennett. The book is still out on Mike Bloesch, the latest coach to try to fill the massive void left by former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. UNT hasn’t been the same since Harrell left for Southern Cal after the 2018 season.
Injuries have been a big issue, but the bottom line of 19.8 points per game isn’t pretty.
UNT has a chance to turn it around. The Mean Green’s schedule is front-loaded.
UNT will face Missouri, Marshall and Liberty to round out its brutal six-game run against teams that played in a bowl or qualified for one that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season in the next few weeks.
Winnable games against Rice, Southern Miss, UTEP and Florida International arrive late in the season.
Opportunities to salvage the sixth season of the Littrell era are running out, though.
If one judges by the largely empty stands at Apogee Stadium for the second half of UNT’s 40-6 loss to UAB two weeks ago, so is the patience of Mean Green fans.
A host of those fans gave generously to the program to provide UNT great facilities.
The challenge for Littrell, his staff and his players is to capitalize.
That goal seemed a long way off on Saturday, when Louisiana Tech sent UNT to its third straight loss.
Getting a day and a week better will help matters, but the time is quickly coming when those who support the Mean Green are going to expect that improvement to start showing up in the win column and justify the investment UNT has made in the program.