UNT-SMU column
Buy Now

North Texas kicker Ethan Mooney (0) watches the ball after his field goal try is blocked during the Mean Green's loss to SMU on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

 Al Key/DRC

For the entirety of the 100 years since North Texas first played SMU back in 1922, the Mean Green have been able to walk away no matter the outcome with what at times has been a comforting reality.

The Mustangs were never going to be a hindrance in UNT’s pursuit of a championship.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you