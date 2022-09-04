For the entirety of the 100 years since North Texas first played SMU back in 1922, the Mean Green have been able to walk away no matter the outcome with what at times has been a comforting reality.
The Mustangs were never going to be a hindrance in UNT’s pursuit of a championship.
SMU has always been in another conference — and far too often for the Mean Green’s liking — competing at a higher level.
When UNT was in the Sun Belt, SMU was in Conference USA. When the Mean Green moved to C-USA, the Mustangs jumped to the American.
That’s about to change with UNT’s move to the American next summer, when SMU will become a conference rival.
The reality is a bit unsettling today in the wake of SMU’s 48-10 trouncing of the Mean Green at Apogee Stadium.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker has hammered home his theme for the school’s athletic department — “Building Champions and Preparing Leaders” — ever since he arrived in the summer of 2016.
It’s painted on walls of athletic department facilities and worked into pretty much every bit of correspondence from the school when it comes to sports.
That goal certainly looks like it’s a long way off now — at least in terms of competing with SMU for titles in the American.
“We have to man up and take coaching, be hard on ourselves and get better,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said late Saturday night. “We have to be much better.”
There’s little doubt UNT will improve and make a run at a bowl game and possibly a winning season. It’s what the Mean Green have always done under Littrell.
UNT is riding a run of five bowl games in six seasons. It’s one of the best series of seasons in program history, even if one takes into account that the Mean Green have finished with a losing record in each of the last three years.
The hope over that time has been to take that next step and win a conference title or a bowl game.
It’s a milestone that has always been just out of UNT’s reach.
Army scored on fourth down in overtime to sink the Mean Green back in the Heart of Dallas Bowl back in 2016. Florida Atlantic hammered UNT in the C-USA title game a year later.
The Mean Green seemed to have the perfect bowl matchup last season when they took on Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic but lost in that game as well, falling to 0-5 in bowls in the Littrell era.
UNT could very well make it back to a bowl game this year. The schedule is favorable the rest of the way, beginning with what should be a layup at home next week against Texas Southern.
The idea of beating SMU and competing for titles in the American is another matter entirely. The Mustangs now lead their series against UNT 35-6-1.
“It’s a disappointing loss for us,” UNT safety Keelan Crosby said. “That is not the way we wanted to come out and play. Give credit to SMU. They are a good football team. We know we are better than that.”
UNT made mistake after mistake, from getting a field goal blocked to tossing a red zone interception.
The reality is even if the Mean Green had played a near perfect game, it’s hard to see where that would have made a difference in the outcome other than the final margin.
UNT failed to come away with points on three drives that ended inside SMU’s 20. Even if the Mean Green had gotten into the end zone on all three trips, they’re still looking at a loss that wouldn’t have been all that close.
Littrell and his players lamented the mistakes they made that prevented them from at least competing with SMU.
“It’s tough to lose like this,” UNT linebacker Mazin Richards said. “We didn’t take care of business on all three phases.”
There is no doubt UNT is better than it showed against SMU. The Mean Green’s win over UTEP to open the season showed that.
The way the Mustangs completely dominated UNT made it evident that even if it is better than its performance on Saturday indicated, it’s not anywhere close to the level SMU is at as a program.
“It’s really disappointing,” Littrell said. “This game we wanted to go out there and give it our best. We didn’t do that tonight.”
That reality is tough for UNT to stomach as it stands on the verge of having the Mustangs standing in their way of competing for championships in the American.