Where have you gone, Graham Harrell?
Well, actually, we know exactly where the former North Texas offensive coordinator is. He’s still the offensive coordinator at Southern Cal, doing what Graham Harrell does.
He has the Trojans putting up a ton of yards and points.
Jaxson Dart came off the bench to throw for 391 yards and four touchdowns in USC’s win 45-14 over Washington State on Saturday.
That type of production is what made Harrell highly successful and underappreciated during his three-year tenure with the Mean Green that began in 2016.
Harrell’s old team didn’t fare nearly as well over the weekend, to say the least.
Quarterback Jace Ruder threw an interception on UNT’s first offensive play. The Mean Green’s night went downhill from there in a 40-6 loss to UAB.
“It started bad for us from the first drive,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We could never get anything going offensively and move the chains. They did a great job up front. We had the numbers in the box to run the ball and couldn’t.”
The contrast is just that latest turn in a long storyline that raises this question: Has UNT missed Harrell more than anyone wants to admit?
UAB has long ranked as one of the best defensive teams in Conference USA and made the Mean Green look inept in their worst offensive showing since Littrell’s debut season in 2016.
Florida shut out UNT 32-0 that year, when the Mean Green were also blown out by Western Kentucky 45-7.
Those were two of the rare off nights for UNT during what turned into a terrific partnership between two great offensive minds in Littrell and Harrell.
UNT went through an adjustment period in 2016, the duo’s debut season, and then ranked in the top two in C-USA in scoring offense in the next two years.
Harrell left for USC after the 2018 campaign. The cracks started showing up a short time later.
UNT went just 4-8 in 2019 and fell to third in C-USA in scoring with an average of 30.6 points per game with Bodie Reeder serving as offensive coordinator.
Littrell fired Reeder after the Mean Green failed to score more than 21 points in the last three games of the season.
UNT bounced back to average 35.2 points and lead C-USA in scoring again with Littrell calling plays in 2020 but went just 4-6.
Littrell handed off play-calling to offensive line coach Mike Bloesch this fall. UNT has now scored 18 points the last two weeks combined, a slide that started with a 35-12 loss to SMU.
UNT managed just 220 yards against UAB.
“We have a lot to fix up front,” running back DeAndre Torrey said after rushing for 82 yards. “We didn’t have our best game blocking, me included. We have to go back to the drawing board.”
It’s far too early to pass judgment on Bloesch as a coordinator. UNT is just three games into the season, but the Mean Green aren’t trending in the right direction while working their way through another season rotating quarterbacks.
Ruder finished with 34 passing yards and the Mean Green’s lone touchdown. Austin Aune came off the bench and threw for 65 yards on 8-of-21 passing.
That’s 99 yards, or one good quarter for Mason Fine, one of UNT’s greats, whom Harrell developed while also serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach.
This is UNT’s second season looking for a replacement. The Mean Green don’t appear any closer to finding a solution.
Harrell deserves a ton of the credit for developing Fine. UNT has started Aune, Ruder and Jason Bean since without finding anyone who can fill Fine’s shoes — or come anywhere close.
There are a host of issues UNT is dealing with on both sides of the ball after a 1-2 start. Its offensive line is struggling.
The Mean Green’s defense — which showed promise while allowing just seven points in the first half of a loss to SMU — collapsed while giving up 30 points in the first half against UAB.
It’s far too simplistic to look back and pin UNT’s issues on losing a single coach who was part of an offensive brain trust headed by Littrell.
Harrell certainly hasn’t been perfect as USC. The Trojans have endured some tough games offensively in his tenure and are currently looking for a new coach after firing Clay Helton.
What one can’t argue is the UNT hasn’t been trending in a good direction when it comes to winning games since Harrell left for the USC.
UNT is just 9-16 since, including a 4-8 mark when the Mean Green still had Fine under center in 2019. UNT was 23-17 with Harrell having a hand in an offense that led the way in back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2017 and 2018.
USC snapped up Harrell a short time later.
The numbers don’t lie. UNT just hasn’t been the same since.