UNT bowl column

North Texas wide receiver Jordan Smart signals for a first down after catching a pass during the Mean Green's loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday at Toyota Stadium.

 Manny Flores/Advanced Images of Texas

North Texas wrapped up an era in program history on Saturday night with a performance that probably had its new head coach feeling encouraged about what he’s getting into.

Sure, Eric Morris would have loved to see his new players pull out a close game against traditional college football power Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.

Eric Morris mug

Eric Morris

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you