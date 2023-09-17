The old saying goes it’s the journey, not the destination that is the joy in life.
There are notable exceptions, including long car rides with kids asking, “Are we there yet?”
North Texas’ quarterback competition, battle or however one might choose to describe it has felt like that at times.
UNT started out in spring with five players battling for the job, slogged through fall camp without anyone separating himself and rotated two players while dropping its first two games of the season.
After what transpired in UNT’s 40-37 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, it sure looks like the Mean Green have finally reached the end of the ride.
Chandler Rogers was that good for the Mean Green during their win over the Bulldogs in his first start at UNT.
The Louisiana Monroe transfer threw for 313 yards, rushed for 35 more and guided UNT on a late drive that set Noah Rauschenberg up for a 31-yard game-winning field goal.
Rogers has all the traits it will take to guide the Mean Green to where they want to go this season. He has the arm, the mobility and the football smarts.
What truly sets him apart, though, is the temperament coach Eric Morris and UNT’s players have raved about all fall.
The Mean Green were in full meltdown mode after the Bulldogs rallied from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to tie the game with 1:04 left.
“I looked at Chandler and said, ‘They left us too much time,’” Morris said. “He looked smiled and said, ‘Yes, sir.’”
That confidence paid off when Rogers drove UNT 61 yards in nine plays to set Rauschenberg up for the game-winner.
“I was 100 percent confident in Chandler,” running back Ayo Adeyi said. “He has a lot of experience, is poised and calm.”
Rauschenberg felt just as confident while waiting on the sideline to see if UNT could get within range for a game-winning kick.
“Chandler brings that swagger,” Rauschenberg said. “You know that even if he has a mishap, he’s going to come back out on the field and prove himself again.”
That confidence is why it seemed like only a matter of time before Rogers won the starting job in a battle that eventually came down to him and Stone Earle. Rogers started 18 games at Louisiana-Monroe and threw for 3,704 yards with 24 touchdowns before transferring to UNT.
Rogers was also Morris’ guy. The Mean Green needed more options at quarterback after the Morris arrived in December.
Rogers was the player the staff picked off the transfer market.
The journey to get to where UNT ended up with Rogers guiding the Mean Green on Saturday had plenty of moments where it was reasonable to wonder if UNT would ever get to where it wanted to go.
Rogers didn’t win the job heading into the season and struggled after coming off the bench in a loss to Cal.
The expectation that he would hit the ground running at UNT after arriving at the semester break was probably unrealistic. The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout had to learn a new system and develop chemistry with teammates.
The light finally seemed to come on in the second half of UNT’s loss to Florida International last week. Rogers threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-15 passing, a performance that won him the starting job.
He came back with another impressive outing while guiding UNT to its win over Louisiana Tech.
Rogers has now thrown for 524 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception on the season.
“He’s 1-0 as a starter and is a competitor,” Morris said. “He loves to play ball and has handled himself great through everything. He protected the ball and made some big time throws down the field.”
That doesn’t mean there won’t be a few hiccups along the way. Rogers certainly isn’t going to be perfect. Quarterbacks never are.
What we know now is that UNT has a starting quarterback in Rogers, a turn of events that gives the Mean Green hope they can build on their win over Louisiana Tech and make a run at a bowl game.
UNT has endured a brutal ride to get to that point.
There were plenty of time along the way where it was made a whole lot of sense to ask, “Are we there yet?”
After Rogers guided the Mean Green to a win over Louisiana Tech, it finally seems safe to say yes.
