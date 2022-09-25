Some of the best seasons in recent North Texas history have been the result of terrific runs through conference play in a variety of leagues.
UNT was unbeatable in the Sun Belt Conference for years.
The Mean Green’s path to a pair of nine-win seasons just a few years ago was chock full of wins in Conference USA play.
UNT had better hope it has another run up its sleeve following a 44-34 loss to Memphis on Saturday.
The Mean Green’s season and the Seth Littrell regime depend on it.
The heat was on heading into the 2022 season after three straight losing campaigns, even though two of those seasons ended in a bowl game.
All the nonconference games are in the books after the Mean Green’s loss to Memphis.
C-USA play is the last chance for UNT to put together the type of run that would turn the tide following a 2-3 start.
The Mean Green are confident they can get it done, beginning with a game against Florida Atlantic this week at Apogee Stadium.
“We are battle-tested, have ground through a lot of things and faced adversity,” Littrell said following UNT’s loss to the Tigers. “I feel good about conference play. Our team will respond. Even though things didn’t go our way, I saw growth and a mentality that will allow us to go out and win football games.”
UNT has one big win in the books. The Mean Green’s season-opening victory at UTEP looks even better now after the Miners took out Boise State on Saturday.
Four more wins get UNT to a bowl game for the sixth time in seven seasons. Five ensures the Mean Green of their first winning season since 2018.
UNT can get it done. That doesn’t mean it will be easy, or that a run in C-USA play will cement Littrell’s return.
The hope heading into the season was that the Mean Green would return to the level it played at the height of the Mason Fine era a few years ago, when the star quarterback was flinging the ball across the turf at Apogee Stadium.
UNT hasn’t been the same since.
The patience of the Mean Green faithful is clearly starting to wane. UNT had fewer than 16,000 fans show up at Apogee for a win over Texas Southern the week following a 48-10 blowout loss to SMU.
Nothing makes UNT fans jump ship like being blown out by the Mustangs. Failing to draw 16,000 for a night home game in September wasn’t a good sign.
Since then, the Mean Green have been blown out by UNLV 58-27 and fallen to Memphis.
UNT’s players have mentioned since the beginning of fall camp that their goal is to win the C-USA title and a bowl game.
The last few weeks have been rough, but that goal is still within reach.
A winning streak is what it will probably take for everyone to jump back on board with Littrell and his program.
UNT and its supporters need to find a reason to be excited heading into the program’s first season in the American.
There are only two options left now after UNT lost both of its games against teams from the league this year.
The first is to make a run through C-USA play and win a bowl game, a milestone UNT has reached just three times in its history.
The other is to tear the program down and start over, a move that would all but certainly send UNT into a long-term rebuild.
Littrell and his players remained confident after their loss to Memphis that they can put a run together that will have the Mean Green rolling into the American and competing at a high level when they get there.
“We can compete in the American,” wide receiver Jordan Smart said. “We have the talent and a great culture. When get there, we will make some noise for sure.”
A loss to Memphis made it feel like UNT is down to its last chance to convince everyone with an interest in the program that is the case as it prepares to resume C-USA play.