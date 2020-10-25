Middle Tennessee never knew what hit it, or at least that was what it looked like two weeks ago when Jason Bean sauntered on the turf at Floyd Stadium.
The North Texas sophomore quarterback had been planted firmly on the bench for two straight games after giving way to Austin Aune in a loss to SMU.
UNT changed gears when its offense stalled against the Blue Raiders. When all was said and done, Bean had rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns in addition to throwing for 181 yards and two more touchdowns in a 52-35 win.
The question now is simple: Can Bean do the one thing individually that UNT hasn’t done as a team since the 2018 season?
Yep, we’re talking playing with something resembling consistency.
The Mean Green used to be a team one could bank on when it came to Saturdays. UNT would put up a whole bunch of yards and points and win more often than not in Conference USA play, or at least that was the case in 2017 and 2018.
Trivia question: When was the last time UNT won back-to-back games?
If you guessed the end of the 2018 season, take a bow.
UNT beat Florida Atlantic and UTSA in its final two games of the regular season before everything went downhill in a 52-13 loss to Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl.
UNT hasn’t been the same since and enters its game Saturday at UTEP at 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in C-USA.
The question of why that is the case is one for another day.
What matters now for UNT is finding what it takes to pull out of an extended bout of inconsistency, beginning with its game against the Miners.
There were plenty of positive signs in UNT’s win over MTSU. The Mean Green’s defense showed signs of life while allowing just seven points in the second half. UNT’s special teams looked competent for the first time in a while.
Continuing those trends would help the Mean Green’s cause.
If UNT is going to build on its breakthrough win over MTSU, though, it’s going to be up to Bean to lead the way.
The Mean Green don’t have one of C-USA’s elite defenses. What they do have is a host of playmakers on the offensive side, including wide receiver Jaelon Darden.
UNT’s best hope to turn its season around is to find a way to get those players the ball and let them lead the way.
The Mean Green are averaging 39.2 points per game, but a closer look shows that UNT is prone to the kinds of offensive droughts this team can’t afford.
The Mean Green managed just 21 points in a loss to Charlotte and tacked on a couple of touchdowns late in a 65-35 loss to SMU.
Offensive lapses will kill a team that leans on its ability to score at will. Bean showed he could help the Mean Green avoid those dry spells in their win over MTSU.
“Jason did a great job, not only getting the ball down the field, but he also read the run game very well and got on the perimeter,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said after the game. “He managed the game very well.”
The question now is if Bean can do it again.
UNT has already benched Bean once this season. He started the first two games of the year before Aune took over.
Aune played great in the second half of UNT’s loss to SMU but couldn’t keep it rolling.
Littrell has been willing to play multiple quarterbacks ever since he arrived at UNT before the 2016 season.
There’s nothing wrong with that, but for a team that can’t seem to sustain a consistent level of play, finding a steady presence under center would certainly help matters.
It’s up to Bean to step forward and be that player.
His ability to perform week after week will determine if UNT can pull out of its extended bout of inconsistency. Winning consecutive games might not seem like all that big of a deal.
The unfortunate reality for the Mean Green is that it would be a significant step in the right direction.