North Texas solidified a big part of its future on Saturday night when the school hired Jared Mosley as its new athletic director.
The longtime UNT administrator served as Wren Baker’s right-hand man for years and helped foster the school’s growth in athletics.
Mosley will now turn his attention to finding a new football coach, a process that has been underway for several days.
UNT is in a terrific spot as it looks for someone to take over its football program. The school has top-notch facilities and a team that is headed to its sixth bowl game in seven seasons.
Baker and Seth Littrell sparked that run and deserve credit after departing the program.
They left under dramatically different circumstances.
Baker took over as the athletic director at West Virginia while Littrell was fired after seven seasons.
Both represented UNT in a first-class manner throughout their time at the school and left the program better than they found it.
One look around campus is all one needs to see Baker’s impact. The Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility was built during his tenure, while the school’s athletic center, softball field and the Super Pit, which houses UNT’s basketball teams, were all renovated.
The school spent $50 million on facilities overall in Baker’s time.
Men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland and softball coach Rodney DeLong both guided their teams to NCAA tournament wins after being hired by Baker.
To say that UNT is in a better place as Baker leaves the school than when he arrived would be an understatement.
The same is true of Littrell. The idea that UNT would move on from a coach that had guided the Mean Green to a bowl game would have seemed absurd when Littrell arrived in 2016.
UNT had played in just one bowl game since 2004 when landed in Denton.
Littrell made UNT a postseason regular after setting out a goal to win a bowl game heading into his debut season.
There were plenty of people who laughed at the notion at the time. UNT has won just three bowl games in its history and hasn’t captured a conference title since 2004.
UNT gave itself one opportunity after another under Littrell, which says a whole lot about what he did for the program.
The Mean Green fell to Army in overtime in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl and kept knocking on the door of that elusive postseason win.
UNT landed terrible matchups with Utah State and Troy in bowls and Florida Atlantic in the 2017 C-USA title game.
The Mean Green’s best chances to break through after that loss to Army came in the Frisco Football Classic against Miami (Ohio) last season and just a few days ago in the C-USA title game against UTSA. UNT dropped both games and never quite over the hump to win a title or a bowl game, which is why the school is in the market for a new coach.
Littrell could have pointed out how far the program had come in his tenure or to the challenges of coaching at a school that had just one winning season in the 11 years before his arrival.
That was never Littrell’s style. He talked over and over again about all that UNT had to work with and the job the school and its administration had done to help him and his players.
Littrell finished with a 44-44 mark at UNT, but there is so much more to the story of his tenure. He recruited and signed quarterback Mason Fine, one of the best players in program history. He made the idea of UNT playing in a bowl game the expectation rather than a distant goal.
And best of all, he did it with class.
Littrell was a lot like Baker in that way. UNT’s former AD also represented the school in a manner that alumni and supporters could be proud of.
The prospect of Mosley picking up where Baker left off is one that should excite UNT supporters. He spent a decade guiding the program at Abilene Christian before coming to UNT.
He and university president Neal Smatresk will soon hire a football coach to take over for Littrell.
Littrell’s tenure didn’t end with the championships he envisioned, but he left some huge shoes to fill after elevating UNT’s program.
There’s no doubt Baker will be remembered fondly at UNT. The same should be true of Littrell.
