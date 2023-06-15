UNT countdown 10-6
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Kaylon Horton runs through Louisiana Tech's defense last season at Apogee Stadium. Horton was a first-team All-Conference USA selection as a kick returner in 2022.

 Al Key/DRC

There might not have been a bigger surprise when it came to key contributors on North Texas’ roster last season than Kaylon Horton.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0