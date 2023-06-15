There might not have been a bigger surprise when it came to key contributors on North Texas’ roster last season than Kaylon Horton.
The former Tarleton State standout excelled as a kick returner for the Texans and elected to enter the transfer portal to see if he could find a home at Football Bowl Subdivision level.
Horton landed at UNT and quickly burst onto the scene as a kick returner. He brought one back 99 yards for a touchdown at UNLV last season, when he averaged 25.9 yards per on his way to earning first-team All-Conference USA honors.
Ranking the players on UNT’s roster each season is always a bit of a projection. No one would have expected Horton to be one of the Mean Green’s best players last year.
He enters this year’s countdown, along with another player we are projecting to thrive despite the fact he hasn’t taken a snap in a game at UNT — quarterback Chandler Rogers.
10. Kaylon Horton, kick returner
It’s not often that a player with such a narrow role finds his way into the top 10 of our annual roster rankings.
Horton comes in at No. 10 this year because he’s so effective at what he does and because he has a chance to expand his role as a senior.
The Houston native ranked third in C-USA in kick return average. UNT got Horton involved in its offense as the season progressed after seeing what he was capable of with the ball in his hands on special teams. He finished with 12 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Horton is sure to reprise his role returning kicks this fall and is also poised to contribute as a slot receiver.
9. Oscar Adaway III, running back
Adaway has been terrific throughout his career when he has been healthy.
The problem is the Arkansas native has struggled to stay in UNT’s lineup. He missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury and didn’t play in the final five games of 2022 due to another injury.
Adaway still finished third among UNT running backs with 583 yards to go along with five touchdowns last season.
He missed all of spring practice and will be part of a crowded backfield with plenty of options. Even though that is the case, it’s hard to imagine Adaway not receiving plenty of opportunities if he’s healthy. He has proven to be a game-changing player when he’s at his best.
8. Chandler Rogers, quarterback
Rogers is the biggest leap of faith in this year’s countdown.
UNT had five players in contention for the starting quarterback job at the start of spring practice before Morris cut the field to three — Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle.
Rogers has more experience than either Ruder or Earle, is a Morris recruit and has two years of eligibility remaining. There’s just too much pointing to Rogers to think that anyone else will end up starting.
The former Louisiana-Monroe standout flashed his potential with the Warhawks. He started 18 games over two seasons and threw for 3,704 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Rogers got off to a bit of a slow start in spring practice and was pushed by Ruder, who was impressive.
Ruder could end up winning the job, but our money is on Rogers. If Rogers starts, he’ll put up big numbers in UNT’s offense.
7. Ikaika Ragsdale, running back
Ragsdale led UNT with seven rushing touchdowns and was the Mean Green’s second-leading rusher with 755 yards.
That performance earned the junior fourth-team All-Conference USA honors from Phil Steele.
Ragsdale posted three 100-yard games last season and scored multiple touchdowns in three games.
Ragsdale will have to split time with Adaway and Ayo Adeyi in an offense that is expected to shift focus to the passing game.
Even with those obstacles taken into account, it’s hard to imagine Ragsdale not quickly adding to his 1,289 career rushing yards.
6. Gabe Blair, offensive lineman
Signing Blair ranks as one of the biggest recruiting wins for UNT in recent memory.
Blair not only passed on offers from Power Five schools to sign with the Mean Green, but also he’s a Guyer product.
UNT has long wanted to develop a pipeline to the talent-rich Denton schools.
Blair has more than lived up to expectations. He has started 25 games in his first two seasons at UNT and was a member of the C-USA All-Freshman Team.
Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele both named Blair to their All-C-USA first teams last season.
