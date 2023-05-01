Former North Texas guard Tylor Perry is set to announce the next stop in his college career at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Perry entered the transfer portal following one of the more memorable seasons for a UNT player in recent memory. The 5-foot-11 senior was named Conference USA's Player of the Year and went on to lead the Mean Green to the National Invitation Tournament title.
Perry was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NIT after dropping 23 points against Oklahoma State and 16 against Wisconsin.
Those accomplishments have made Perry one of the most highly regarded players in the transfer portal.
Perry, who averaged 17.3 points per game last season, has narrowed his list of finalists to four — Kansas State, Texas Tech, Florida and Ole Miss.
The following is a look at how he might fit with each:
Texas Tech
The Red Raiders make a lot of sense for the obvious reason. Former UNT coach Grant McCasland is now the head coach at Texas Tech.
Perry would be comfortable with McCasland, not to mention assistant coaches Matt Braeuer and Achoki Moikobu. Both followed McCasland to Texas Tech from UNT.
Texas Tech would also have the NIL money to offer Perry a good deal.
Would Perry want to play for McCasland for a third straight year, though? He isn't the easiest coach for players to deal with.
Texas Tech is also going to face a pretty big rebuild in McCasland's first year.
Kansas State
The Wildcats make as much sense as any other team on Perry's list of finalists.
Kansas State is coming off a terrific year that saw the Wildcats make a run to the Elite Eight.
Markquis Nowell, a 5-foot-8 guard, led Kansas State last year as a senior and is headed to the NBA. The Wildcats have shown that they are willing to depend on a smaller guard and they have a few other key players returning.
Former UNT assistant coach Jareem Dowling is also on the staff.
The NIL money would also be there.
Florida
The Gators seem like a bit of a wildcard in the race for Perry. There is no obvious tie.
Transferring to Florida would put Perry on the big stage in the SEC, though. The Gators went 16-17 last season. Two of their top three scorers last season were guards who are set to return.
Florida could offer a nice NIL package for Perry.
Ole Miss
Like Florida, Ole Miss seems like a bit of a wildcard. The school hired former Texas and Texas Tech coach Chris Beard and is starting over in the SEC.
The Rebels went 12-21 last season and is facing a rebuilding project. Ole Miss has already landed three transfers, including Jamarion Sharp, who played against Perry last season when he was at Western Kentucky.
Ole Miss is going to invest heavily in the program in the hope that Beard will thrive and could offer Perry a good NIL package.
The bottom line
The bottom line is this will be a choice that comes down to a couple of factors for Perry.
The financial component will be important. Perry has worked his whole life to become the best player he can be and has one last year to cash in on the college level.
After toiling in the mid-major ranks at UNT for two years, he also has the chance to play on the big stage consistently.
All four of his finalists give him the chance to do just that.
Kansas State seems to make the most sense, but we'll see what Perry decides on Tuesday.
