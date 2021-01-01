North Texas has parted ways with defensive coordinator Clint Bowen, the school announced on Friday.
UNT coach Seth Littrell said he and Bowen mutually agreed to the decision in a statement released by the school.
“Clint and I had some discussions and decided together that the best move for all involved was to part ways,” Littrell said in the statement. “This was a difficult season to navigate for everyone, and that was no different in our case. I think coach Bowen is very good coach, but sometimes, for a variety of reasons, things don’t work out the way you plan. I want to thank coach Bowen for what he put into our program this past year, and wish him and his family the best in the future.”
Bowen spent just one season guiding the Mean Green’s defense in his second stint at the school. UNT allowed 42.8 points per game and struggled to find its footing under a new defensive staff.
The Mean Green’s struggles defensively were a key reason UNT finished 4-6, and under .500 for the second straight season.
Littrell is now in the market for a defensive coordinator in back-to-back offseasons. He fired Troy Reffett after the Mean Green allowed 32.5 points per game during a 4-8 season in 2019.
Littrell turned to Bowen to revamp UNT’s defense largely because of their ties that date to the beginning of Littrell’s coaching career.
Littrell got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant coach in 2002 at Kansas, where Bowen was on the staff at the time. UNT hired Bowen away from Kansas and made him the highest-paid assistant coach on Littrell’s staff at $350,000 per year.
Bowen was in his second stint at UNT after serving as the Mean Green’s defensive coordinator in 2011.
“I have always looked up to him,” Littrell said of Bowen when he arrived at the school. “He has had a lot of great wisdom and advice for me. He has been around the game for so long and coordinated at a high level in a Power Five conference.
“He’s a guy I can lean on because I see him as a head coach.”
Bowen didn’t have long to install his defensive system in the offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic that prevented UNT from conducting spring practice.
UNT never seemed to settle in under Bowen during the season and hit bottom in a 56-28 loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples rushed for a bowl-record 317 yards and tied another bowl record with five rushing touchdowns.
Littrell attributed UNT’s struggles largely to his coaching staff after the game.
“First and foremost, you have to put it on coaches,” Littrell said. “It’s my job as the head coach to make sure these guys are in the best position to be successful. From there, it’s up to people have to do their jobs. We have to do a better job overall. I look forward to the offseason.”
UNT will now spend the offseason revamping its staff for the second straight season.
The decision as to who will take over for Bowen will be a key one for Littrell as he heads into his sixth season at UNT. The Mean Green played in bowl games in each of Littrell’s first three seasons before missing the postseason in 2019.
UNT bounced back in a pandemic-plagued year this fall and sneaked into a bowl game, despite finishing 4-5 in the regular season. The Mean Green beat UTEP in their regular season finale but had to wait a few days before learning they had received a bowl berth.
UNT’s expectations have grown over the last few years due to the amount the school has invested in its program. UNT opened the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility, a $16 million indoor football venue the fall of 2019.
The school also signed Littrell to a long-term extension in the summer of 2019 that pays him $1.8 million per year.
UNT fell to 0-4 in bowl games under Littrell with its loss to Appalachian State.
“We have had four opportunities against four really good teams,” Littrell said after the game. “We need to find a way to win these games.”
Littrell will spend the next few days looking for a defensive coordinator who can help UNT reach that goal.