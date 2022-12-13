Staff Writer
The memories of exactly what transpired the last time he played at Toyota Stadium have faded for Taylen Green.
It’s been quite a while since the Boise State quarterback was a star at the youth level.
Green is sure he played there, though, just as certain as he is about how he and the rest of Boise’s contingent of Texas players feel about their opportunity to face North Texas in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday night.
The game will be a homecoming of sorts for a host of Boise players, including Green. He grew up in Lewisville, a short drive from UNT’s campus.
“I’m excited to be coming back,” Green said. “My family will be able to see me play. I have had a lot of people reach out and say they are excited.”
The reasons are obvious. The Broncos recruit Texas heavily and have a host of players on their roster from the state.
Those players don’t have many opportunities to play in Texas. Boise competes in the Mountain West Conference, which doesn’t include any Texas schools.
Green is just one of several players on Boise’s roster who elected to leave Texas for the opportunity to play for the traditional college football power.
“This will be my granny’s second or third time coming to a game this year,” said Latrell Caples, a Boise wide receiver who played for Lancaster. “They are pretty excited and have a couple of people who are coming with them. They are going to have a good time seeing me go out there and play.”
Caples isn’t alone among Boise’s contingent of Texas players who are expecting a big cheering section.
“All the Texas guys have been trying to get as many tickets as we can, so our families can come,” Caples said. “It’s humbling to come all the way back and play in front of family and friends.”
Both Caples and Green are familiar with UNT’s program after growing up a few miles from campus. The Mean Green recruited Caples before falling out of contact with one of the Broncos’ key playmakers.
The sophomore leads Boise in receptions with 45 and receiving yards with 462. Green has thrown for 1,905 yards and 13 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.
College Football News named Green a second-team Freshman All-American. He was highly recruited and landed at Boise largely because of its history.
“I fell in love with the culture and the winning tradition here,” Green said. “We prove people wrong. The most important part of it was the way the coaches develop players.”
Green saw UNT play at Apogee Stadium before he left Texas for Boise. He’ll be back for a matchup of teams coming off tough losses.
Boise lost to Fresno State in the Mountain West championship game, while UNT fell to UTSA in the Conference USA title game.
UNT’s players said this week that they have moved on from their loss to the Roadrunners and a turbulent time in program history that saw coach Seth Littrell fired. The school replaced him with Washington State offensive coordinator and former Incarnate Word coach Eric Morris on Tuesday.
Caples said Boise is expecting a challenge from UNT, despite the turmoil the program is dealing with. The Broncos’ Texas natives are determined to handle that challenge and capitalize on their chance to play at home and reach one of their biggest goals for the season.
“Our goals were to win a conference title and a bowl game,” Caples said. “We were unable to get one of them, but we still have a goal we want to achieve.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.