FRISCO – A turbulent time in North Texas history appeared as if it might end with a program milestone on Saturday night in the Frisco Bowl.
UNT lost athletic director Wren Baker to West Virginia, replaced him with Jared Mosley, lost in the Conference USA title game, fired coach Seth Littrell and replaced him with Eric Morris – all within the last few weeks.
The Mean Green kept their focus through it all and gave Boise State everything it could handle before the Broncos made a few key plays down the stretch to pull out a 35-32 win at Toyota Stadium.
“I was proud of the way we pulled together,” UNT tight end Jake Roberts said. “With what we have been though in the last few weeks, it would have been easy to disband and turn on each other. We came ready to play and played North Texas football. I leave the field knowing I gave it everything I had, and I am sure the rest of the team does, too.”
UNT (7-7) came into the night hoping to break through for its first bowl win since the 2013 season after dropping all five of its bowl games under Littrell.
Reaching that goal seemed like a stretch considering the circumstances.
Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett took over as UNT’s interim coach following the departure of Littrell. Boise State (10-4) swept its Mountain West Conference schedule before falling in the conference title game.
The Broncos were a slight favorite before Littrell was fired. They were an even heavier favorite after UNT made the change.
Boise did end up pulling the game out but needed a host of big plays in the second half to hang on.
“They played with a purpose,” Bennett said of his players. “I always tell them, ‘Practice with a purpose, play with a purpose.’ The guys played hard. I told them they were in tune with what we were trying to do.”
Boise just had too much firepower for UNT to overcome.
The Broncos scored touchdowns on four straight possessions beginning in the third quarter, a run that helped turn the tide after UNT took a 24-21 lead on 30-yard touchdown strike from Austin Aune to Jyaire Shorter.
Boise answered with touchdown runs from quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ashton Jeanty to take a 35-24 lead.
The Mean Green pulled within 35-32 on a Ragsdale 5-yard run.
UNT had two chances to drive for a game-tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown late but came up short each time.
Boise State defensive back Rodney Robinson broke up Aune’s pass to Ja’Mori Maclin on fourth down from the UNT 16-yard line to ice a game the Mean Green led 10-6 at halftime.
The teams traded early field goals before UNT scored the only touchdown of the first half following one of the few big plays of the early going.
Aune threw a perfectly placed deep ball to Jordan Smart, who hauled it in for a 53-yard gain that set the Mean Green up at the Boise State 12. Ragsdale punched the ball in from a yard out five plays later to give UNT a 10-3 lead.
Ragsdale rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns to pace UNT, while Aune threw for 238 yards and a touchdown.
Jeanty rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown. Green, a Lewisville native, threw for 137 yards and rushed for 119 in a homecoming of sorts.
Both did most of their damage in the second half. Boise State the ball inside the UNT 30-yard line three times in the first half but only came away with a pair of field goals.
UNT linebacker Kevin Wood cut down Bosie running back George Holani short of the first-down marker on fourth-and-2 play from the Mean Green’s 30 in the first quarter
The Broncos had two other chances deep in UNT’s end of the field but couldn’t punch the ball in.
Boise finally broke through on its opening possession of the second half. The Broncos needed just six plays to go 75 yards and scored on a 3-yard Green run. Green added a two-point conversion pass that gave Boise a 14-10 lead and set off an offensive shootout.
The teams traded touchdowns before Boise State grabbed momentum after Green and Jeanty scored back-to-back to put Bosie State up 11.
UNT needed an answer to stay in the game and drove 90 yards in 11 plays. Ikaika Ragsdale capped the drive with a 5-yard run. Aune tacked on a two-point conversion on a run to pull UNT within 35-32.
“We played well the whole game, but the second half we had the motivation to go score every drive,” Ragsdale said
That motivation didn’t help UNT late. The Mean Green had two shots to drive for the game-winning touchdown or at least a game-tying field goal and came up short each time.
UNT was pinned at its 5-yard line with 3:22 left and punted the ball away after going three-and-out with 2:24 remaining.
UNT forced a Boise punt and got the ball back with 1:20 left at its 15-yard line.
Robinson came up with his pass breakup to ice the game four plays later.
“We thought we could make a play,” Roberts said. “The defense gave us a chance. We had been moving the ball well in the second half. We felt good about what we were going to do. A thing here and there and it doesn’t go your way.”
