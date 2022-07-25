Bleed Green Aftershocks

Bleed Green forward Mike Miller gestures to the crowd during a loss to the Aftershocks at Charles Koch Arena on Monday night.

 Twitter/BleedGreen

A remarkable run by Bleed Green that emerged as one of the storylines of the latest addition of The Basketball Tournament came to a dramatic end on Monday night.

The North Texas alumni team was the lowest seeded team left in the 64-team, $1 million winner-takes-all event and faced what seemed like long odds in the final of the Wichita Regional.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!