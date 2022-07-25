A remarkable run by Bleed Green that emerged as one of the storylines of the latest addition of The Basketball Tournament came to a dramatic end on Monday night.
The North Texas alumni team was the lowest seeded team left in the 64-team, $1 million winner-takes-all event and faced what seemed like long odds in the final of the Wichita Regional.
None of that mattered to Bleed Green, who took the Aftershocks down to the wire before falling 70-69 at Charles Koch Arena in the Sweet 16.
The Wichita State alumni team won in front of a highly partisan home crowd when Darral Willis Jr. cut to the paint, gathered in a pass from Rashard Kelly and laid the ball in off the glass.
Both teams were one shot away from advancing in the Elam Ending, where the target score was set at 70.
One of the unique features of TBT is the format for the end of games. At the first dead ball situation with less than four minutes left, a target score is set by adding eight points to the score of the team in the lead.
The game clock is turned off and play continues. The first team to reach the target score wins.
Willis’ clutch shot gave the Aftershocks the win and ended a late push by Bleed Green, who looked like they were out of the game after trailing by 12 early in the fourth quarter against a traditional TBT power.
The Aftershocks were the No. 1 seed in the region and the defending regional champion.
Bleed Green were making their first appearance in the event and were a No. 7 seed.
“Incredible fight back from our guys, it stings,” the team posted on its Twitter account after the game. “Hell of a ride. Thanks to our coaches, GMs and players who fought as hard as possible to make this happen.”
The UNT alumni team pulled off two upsets to reach the regional final, taking down No. 2 seed Eberlein Drive and No. 3 seed Purple & Black.
Bleed Green had a third upset in sight after a frantic rally late in the second half.
The Aftershocks took a 57-45 lead with 8:50 left on a Samajae Haynes-Jones layup and were on the verge putting Bleed Green away.
The UNT alumni answered with a 12-3 run. Jordan Stevens hit two 3s and scored Bleed Green’s last eight points in the run.
Kelly answered with a layup that put the Aftershocks up 62-57 heading into the Elam Ending.
Bleed Green took their first lead since early in the third quarter on back-to-back 3s by Brandon Jefferson and Stevens.
The Aftershocks went back up 65-63 after Clevin Hannah hit a layup and James Dickey added a free throw.
Jefferson drained a 3 to put Bleed Green back up 66-65.
The UNT alumni team had the Aftershocks in a tough spot when they forced the Wichita State alumni team to take a timeout with three seconds left on the shot clock. The Aftershocks drew up a play to get the ball to Frankamp.
The former Wichita State standout got off a 3 that was off the mark but drew a foul from Thomas Bell.
Frankamp hit all three free throws to bring the Aftershocks within reach of the target score at 68-66.
Stevens answered with a 3 for Bleed Green to put UNT’s alumni team up 69-68.
Both teams were one shot away at that point. Officials stopped the game to check to see if Stevens was behind the 3-point arc when he released the shot.
The Aftershocks came out of the timeout and worked the ball to Willis, who hit the game-winner.
Stevens led Bleed Green with 25 points, while Jefferson added 18. Willis led the Aftershocks with 11 points.
