DJ Draper was well aware of the irony Wednesday after Bleed Green, the North Texas alumni team in The Basketball Tournament, announced its destination for the opening rounds of this summer’s event.
Draper helped found the team last year with fellow former UNT guard JJ Murray and stocked it with a host of former Mean Green players, several of whom played for Grant McCasland.
UNT’s former coach left the program to take over at Texas Tech after last season and took several members of his staff with him.
Bleed Green landed in — you guessed it — the Lubbock Regional hosted by Texas Tech for this year’s 64-team tournament with a $1 million winner-takes-all payout.
The team announced on its Twitter account Wednesday that it will play in the eight-team regional at United Spirit Arena, Texas Tech’s home venue, from July 19-23.
“We had conversations with TBT officials about what was best for everyone,” Draper said Wednesday after Bleed Green announced its destination. “Wichita and Lubbock were most convenient, and the dates worked out the best. We’re excited for what Lubbock will bring. It will have great energy. It will be awesome to see coach Mac and all the other guys.”
The Air Raiders, Texas Tech’s alumni team, are the only team that has officially been announced as a part of the Lubbock Regional field.
Draper and JJ Murray helped put Bleed Green’s first TBT team together ahead of last season’s tournament. The group made one of the surprise runs in the event.
Bleed Green were a No. 7 seed and upset traditional TBT power Eberlein Drive, a No. 2 seed, in the first round. UNT’s alumni team beat Purple & Black, a group of Kanas State alumni, in the second round before falling to the AfterShocks.
Wichita State’s alumni team ended Bleed Green’s run with a 70-69 win when Darral Willis Jr. cut to the paint, gathered in a pass from Rashard Kelly and laid the ball in off the glass.
Bleed Green’s run last year secured them a spot in this year’s event.
One of the unique features of the tournament is its use of the Elam Ending.
At the first dead ball situation with less than four minutes left, a target score is set by adding eight points to the score of the team in the lead.
The game clock is turned off and play continues. The first team to reach the target score wins.
Shannon Shorter and Zach Simmons were among the former UNT players who played key roles for Bleed Green last year. Draper and Murray added a host of players who have experience playing professionally overseas, including Brandon Jefferson and Jordan Stevens.
"We're in the middle of putting the roster together," Murray said. "We are seeing who is available. We want to bring the core group back."
Andre Shaw was Bleed Green's head coach last year, when Chris Blakeley was among the team's assistants.
"We're anticipating having coach Shaw back as our head coach and having Chris Blakeley as one of our assistant coaches," Murray said. "We'll have another assistant coach. That is in the works."
Last season’s run made putting Bleed Green’s second team together easier.
“The interest has definitely gone up with players around DFW,” Draper said. “A lot of Mean Green alumni and guys who live in the area have reached out.
“We have a chance to put a good team together.”
Bleed Green knows where they’re headed now. A lot of familiar faces will be waiting in Lubbock.
