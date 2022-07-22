Bleed Green made North Texas history just by getting into The Basketball Tournament for the first time this summer.
They made that inaugural trip one to remember by extending their stay on Friday.
Jordan Stevens hit a 3-pointer from the wing to give Bleed Green a 79-78 win over Eberlein Drive in the first round of the Wichita Regional.
The shot capped a frantic rally by the team, which is made up largely of UNT alumni. Bleed Green trailed by 12 early in the fourth quarter of its first appearance in the $1 million winner-take-all event that has become a staple of the summer.
Former UNT guards DJ Draper and JJ Murray put together the first team to represent the school in the 64-team tournament over the last few months.
Draper was confident he and Murray had a group that would be capable of making a run in the event.
Bleed Green took their first step toward that goal by pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the event thus far. Eberlein Drive was the No. 2 seed in the Wichita Regional and has fielded a team in every TBT since its first year in 2014.
Bleed Green, the No. 7 seed in the region, advanced to face the winner of a game between Purple and Black and Lone Star Legends that was set to tip off on Friday night.
Bleed Green made all the big plays down the stretch to advance to the round of 32.
Eberlein Drive took a 67-55 lead early in the fourth quarter on a Darnell Cowart dunk.
Bleed Green stormed back and trailed 71-67 heading into the Elam Ending.
One of the unique features of TBT is the game clock is turned off at the first dead ball after the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Eight points are added to the team with the lead’s score. The first team to reach that point total wins.
Shannon Shorter, a TBT veteran, scored the first seven points once the target score of 79 was established. He hit a layup to put Bleed Green up 72-71, their first lead since the opening moments of the first half.
Shorter hit a fadeaway a short time later to give Bleed Green a 74-71 lead.
Eberlein Drive went back up 75-74 on a pair of Sylvain Francisco free throws. Brandon Jefferson answered with a layup for Bleed Green before Shaq Buchanan converted a three-point play for Eberlein Drive.
Both teams were one shot away from advancing at that point with Eberlein Drive leading 78-76.
Shorter missed a 3 for Bleed Green.
Eberlein Drive also failed to convert when Marcus Thornton missed a jumper.
Bleed Green got a second chance and got the ball to Jefferson, who missed a 3. Jefferson grabbed his miss and found Stevens open for a 3 and the win.
Stevens buried the shot to give Bleed Green their first TBT win.
Shorter led Bleed Green with 20 points. Jefferson added 19 and Stevens 16.
Buchanan paced Eberlein Drive with 14.
