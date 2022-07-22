TBT opening round

Bleed Green forward Thomas Bell goes up for a shot during the team’s win over Eberlein Drive on Friday during the opening round of The Basketball Tournament in Wichita, Kansas.

 Twitter

Bleed Green made North Texas history just by getting into The Basketball Tournament for the first time this summer.

They made that inaugural trip one to remember by extending their stay on Friday.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!