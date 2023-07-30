Bleed Green guard James Reese, right, celebrates with general manager David Anderson following the team’s win over The Enchantment at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock last week. Bleed Green will take on the Gutter Cats on Monday at Freedom Hall in Louisville.
Bleed Green made their first foray into The Basketball Tournament a year ago trying to prove that a team built around a handful of former North Texas standouts could compete in the annual event.
The team has done that and more in the last two editions of the 64-team, $1 million tournament. Bleed Green will play in the Elite Eight on Monday when they take on the Gutter Cats at 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall in Louisville.
The UNT alumni fell in the regional final last season and have now advanced one round further than they did last year.
“It feels good to get to that next step,” Bleed Green forward Thomas Bell said Sunday afternoon. “Last year, we weren’t able to get over the hump. We adjusted some things and got some different pieces. We were ready for the challenge.”
James Reese, one of those additions, scored 15 points in Bleed Green’s 70-57 win over The Enchantment, a team featuring New Mexico and New Mexico State alumni, to send the team on to the quarterfinals.
Reese has blended well with Bleed Green’s returning backcourt of Brandon Jefferson and Jordan Stevens. That pair has led the way and established themselves as two of the top players in the tournament.
Jefferson is averaging 21.0 points per game, while Stevens is adding 19.3.
They have helped Bleed Green win all three of their games in this summer’s tournament by double figures.
A win on Monday would send Bleed Green on to the Final Four in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
“It feels like we’re getting closer, but we have to take it one game at a time,” Bell said. “Second place gets nothing but trip back to the crib.”
Bleed Green have now enjoyed an extended run in TBT in back-to-back summers while rolling up a 5-1 record. They’ll need to pull off another upset to extend their stay this year, at least if one judges by way the teams were seeded.
Bleed Green are the No. 2 seed out of the Lubbock Regional and will be a bit of an underdog when they face the Gutter Cats, a traditional TBT power and the No. 1 seed from the Louisville Regional.
The team was formerly known as Team Hines and has a 10-4 record all-time in TBT. The Gutter Cats are in the quarterfinals for the second straight season.
JQ Peterson, a former VMI guard who has played professionally overseas for years, averages 18.0 points per game to lead the Gutter Cats. Former Virginia Tech forward Jarell Eddie is adding 14.3 points per game.
Former UNT guard Chris Jones, who played his final collegiate season at Angelo State, is on the Gutter Cats roster but has yet to play.
