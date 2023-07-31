Bleed Green Gutter Cats

Bleed Green guard Kai Huntsberry drives to the basket during the North Texas alumni team's win over the Gutter Cats in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament on Monday night at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

 Twitter/Bleed Green

Bleed Green is headed to Philadelphia, where $1 million will be on the line for the winner of this summer’s edition of The Basketball Tournament.

