Bleed Green guard Kai Huntsberry drives to the basket during the North Texas alumni team's win over the Gutter Cats in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament on Monday night at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.
The UNT alumni will roll into that game having won each of its games in this summer’s event by double figures.
“You have to give our management credit,” Bleed Green guard Brandon Jefferson said in a postgame television interview. “We have a great group of guys with a great mindset. No one is selfish and wants to see everyone else do well.”
Bleed Green have relied on their backcourt to lead the way throughout the tournament. Jefferson, James Reese and Jordan Stevens came through again against the Gutter Cats.
Jefferson and Reese each scored 19 points, while Stevens added 13 off the bench.
Bleed Green got off to a quick start in the first half when they knocked down their first four shots from 3-point range.
Reese hit the fourth of those shots that put Bleed Green up 18-7.
The Gutter Cats pulled within 23-18 midway through the first half before Bleed Green responded and opened up a 42-32 halftime lead.
The Gutter Cats used a 10-0 run in the second half to pull within 49-47. Jefferson answered with a three-point play and then drew a foul on a 3-point attempt.
He connected on all three free throws and Bleed Green remained in control most of the rest of the way. The UNT alumni team led 64-60 heading into the Elam Ending used during TBT games.
Eight points are added to the team in the lead’s score at the first dead-ball situation with less than four minutes remaining to determine a target score and the game clock is turned off. The first team to reach the target score wins.
Bleed Green quickly closed out the game from there. Reece hit a 3 before Stephens added another shot from deep.
Stephens then closed out the game with a pair of free throws, bringing Bleed Green within two games of winning TBT.
“We’re going to celebrate a little tonight,” Jefferson said. “Then we’re going to have our minds on our next opponent.”
