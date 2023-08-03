Bleed Green’s remarkable run in The Basketball Tournament came to an end on Thursday night in the toughest way imaginable.
The North Texas alumni team won five straight games in the annual tournament and put themselves on the verge of winning the 64-team event.
All that stood between Bleed Green and the $1 million winner-takes-all prize was Heartfire. That batch of TBT veterans made enough plays late to hold on for a 78-73 win at Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia and grab the $1 million.
Bleed Green made a name for themselves but walked away without a payout for their efforts.
The format is part of what makes the tournament unique, and what makes falling in the championship game tough.
Heartfire featured six players who had played in the TBT championship game earlier in their careers. Marcus Hall, Heartfire’s 37-year-old point guard, became TBT’s all-time leading scorer this year, while longtime NBA player LaPhonso Ellis served as Heartfire’s coach.
The UNT alumni team just didn’t have enough firepower to knock off Heartfire, which won the 10th edition of the tournament after fending off a furious comeback by Bleed Green in the second half.
Heartfire led 47-34 heading into the third quarter. Bleed Green pulled within four multiple times and were down 70-64 heading into the Elam Ending.
TBT’s signature format has officials turn off the game clock at the first dead ball situation with less than four minutes to play. Eight points are then added to the score of the team in the lead’s score.
The first team to reach the target score wins. Jordan Stevens scored five straight points and hit a 3 to pull Bleed Green within 76-73.
The UNT alumni team needed a defensive stop to continue its comeback but couldn’t come through. Davin White drove into the paint and hit a runner to give Heartfire the win and the $1 million.
Bleed Green guard Brandon Jefferson was named the tournament MVP. Stevens was named to the all-tournament team.
The game was close early before Heartfire got on track offensively. Jefferson hit a pair of free throws to pull Bleed Green within 34-30 at the 3:06 mark of the second quarter.
Eric Grffin scored 13 straight points for Heartfire to spark a run that left Bleed Green in a tough spot facing a 13-point halftime deficit.
The UNT alumni team opened the second half on a 7-0 run and got right back into the game. Bleed Green continued its comeback behind their backcourt. Kai Huntsberry scored 23 points to lead the UNT alumni team. Jefferson added 17 points and Stevens 11 off the bench.
Griffin led Heartfire with 23 points.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.