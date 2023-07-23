Bleed Green came within a shot of winning the Wichita Regional a year ago in their debut in The Basketball Tournament.
The North Texas alumni made sure there would be no disappointment at the end of their TBT regional final this time around.
James Reese hit a turnaround jumper to finish off a 70-57 win over The Enchantment on Sunday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. The win gave Bleed Green the regional title and sent them on to the Elite Eight of the 64-team, $1 million tournament.
Bleed Green will now watch intently as the Louisville Regional unfolds this week. The UNT alumni team will face the team that emerges from among the eight teams that will compete at Freedom Hall in Louisville beginning Tuesday.
Bleed Green’s TBT Elite Eight game will be played at 8 p.m. July 31 in Louisville.
“It feels great,” Bleed Green guard Jordan Stevens said. “Last year, we came up short by one possession in Wichita. To come back this year with the same squad, make a couple of adjustments and get it done is great.”
The UNT alumni team will roll into that game off a commanding performance in the Lubbock Regional. The team won all three of its games by double figures behind a dominant backcourt and tenacious defense that has held teams in check throughout the tournament.
Stevens scored 19 points off the bench to lead Bleed Green in their game against The Enchantment, a group of New Mexico alumni.
Fellow guards Brandon Jefferson added 16 and Reese 15 for Bleed Green, the No. 2 seed in the region.
Those guards and Kai Huntsberry helped Bleed Green limit Scott Bamforth to seven points. The former Weber State standout came into the game averaging 18 points per game in the tournament and scored 24 in a win over the Air Raiders, a group of Texas Tech alumni in a second-round game.
Bleed Green cruised most of the way and finished on a high note with Reese’s shot in the Elam Ending. TBT games are decided with a unique formula in the closing minutes.
The clock is turned off at the first dead-ball situation with under four minutes remaining. Eight points are added to the point total of the team in the lead to establish a target score.
The first team to reach that total wins the game.
Puma has offered a $1,000 bonus to players who hit game-winning shots in the Elam Ending, if they are wearing its shoes. Reese was wearing Pumas and picked up the bonus.
Bleed Green used a 7-0 run in the first quarter to take control of the game and cruised the rest of the way.
Jefferson hit a 3 before Stevens connected on back-to-back jumpers that put Bleed Green up 18-8.
Stevens scored 11 points in the first half alone to help Bleed Green out to a 37-26 lead at halftime.
The Enchantment pulled within 42-38 in the third quarter. Bleed Green answered Thomas Bell layup that sparked a 6-0 run and cruised from there.
The UNT alumni team will now have a week to rest and prepare for its trip to Louisville.
The Gutter Cats are the top seed in the Louisville Regional that also includes The Ville, the No. 2 seed.
The Gutter Cats are a TBT regular with an 8-4 record all-time in TBT. The Ville is a group of former Louisville players and features some of the program’s greats from recent years, including Peyton Siva and Russ Smith, a pair of former NBA draft picks.
