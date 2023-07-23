Bleed Green regional final

Bleed Green guard and former North Texas standout James Reese puts his team’s name up on the court side bracket at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock after the UNT alumni team beat The Enchantment in this summer’s edition of The Basketball Tournament.

 Twitter/Bleed Green

Bleed Green came within a shot of winning the Wichita Regional a year ago in their debut in The Basketball Tournament.

